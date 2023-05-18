How To Predict Your Soulmate's Physical Features Using Astrology

According to astrology, it's possible to piece together clues to find out who your soulmate is, from where you might meet them (and when you'll do so) to the first letter of their name. There's even a way to interpret your birth chart to find out your soulmate's appearance.

To accurately figure that out, you need to first pull up your birth chart using a birth chart calculator, and then look at your seventh house of relationships and marriage.

How to predict your soulmate's appearance, using astrology

Once you have your birth chart placements, look at the seventh house and note its ruling planet. (This technique also includes the North and South Nodes, so if you have one of those in your seventh house, take note of that as well.) If you have an empty seventh house, you will go by the ruler of your seventh house.

The following list will tell you what your soulmate looks like, based on your seventh house's ruling planets. If you have multiple planets here, your soulmate's physical appearance will be a mix of all of them.

Sun in the 7th house

If you have Sun in your seventh house, your soulmate will have a broad face with sharp angles and a prominent bone structure. They may have a square face shape and thin hair or a receding hairline. Regardless of their gender, they will have a masculine quality to their appearance with broad shoulders, big arms, and a muscular upper body. Their skin will have a warm or honeyed undertone, no matter the color. And for some, they may have golden or brown hair.

Moon in the 7th house

If you have Moon in your seventh house, your soulmate will have round features and a soft appearance. They may have a round face with big, round eyes. They will have a feminine quality to their appearance or will be soft, fleshy, and chubby. They will either have a fair complexion or will have a pale undertone. They will also have thick, dark hair. For some, your soulmate has curly hair.

Mercury in the 7th house

If you have Mercury in your seventh house, your soulmate will have an androgynous quality to their appearance and will be dainty or lean. For some, they may have a pixie-like appearance. They will have natural facial symmetry but will be shorter than average for their culture. They will have a neutral undertone to their skin, regardless of the skin color. And will look youthful or younger than their age.

Venus in the 7th house

If you have Venus in your seventh house, your soulmate is classically beautiful or handsome. They are very pleasant to look at and will be taller than average. They will be curvy if they are a woman. And their physical features will be soft and feminine, even if they are a male. They will have thick, dark, curly hair or a combination of the three.

Mars in the 7th house

If you have Mars in your seventh house, your soulmate has an athletic or lean body. They will be shorter than average for their culture and may be stocky. They will have an angular facial structure and will have a reddish undertone to their skin, regardless of the skin color.

Jupiter in the 7th house

If you have Jupiter in your seventh house, your soulmate is larger than average in terms of height and broadness. They may have a large frame with big bones. Some have a prominent chest or a big butt and thighs. They will have a prominent voice, but their appearance will be soft. Your soulmate puts on weight very easily and can have brown eyes and hair. They may also have an earthy undertone to their skin color.

Saturn in the 7th house

If you have Saturn in your seventh house, your soulmate has a slender or frail appearance. They may be lanky and will be naturally thin. They do not put on weight easily and look older or more mature than they are. They have deep-set eyes and gaunt cheeks and may have dark hair and eyes. Their teeth will be very prominent or unusual.

Uranus or Neptune in the 7th house

If you have Uranus or Neptune in your seventh house, your soulmate has an unusual or eccentric appearance. They will be very tall and lanky and will have an androgynous quality to their appearance. Neptune bestows a dreamy, surreal quality to their looks with big, beautiful eyes. Uranus bestows a futuristic or trend-setting aura to their appearance.

Pluto in the 7th house

If you have Pluto in your seventh house, your soulmate is very tall and larger than average. They will have thick, bushy eyebrows and thick, dark hair. They may be dark-skinned or have a dark undertone to their skin color.

North Node in the 7th house

If you have North Node in your seventh house, your soulmate will look very different from you. Polar opposite even. For some, your soulmate is from a different country or culture. They are taller than average and can easily be more than six feet.

South Node in the 7th house

If you have South Node in your seventh house, your soulmate has an eccentric appearance and will be shorter than average for their culture. They stand out from the crowd even in their home country or town. They will have a darker complexion with dark hair and eyes.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.