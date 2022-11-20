7 Birth Chart Placements Most Likely To Identify As LGBTQ

Astrology reveals that your relationships with others and who as well as what traits you are attracted to are determined by the placement of certain planets in your birth chart.

The most common placements that astrologers look for when it comes to relationships and compatibility with others are Venus sign, Mars sign, Sun sign, and Moon sign.

Men are typically ruled by the Sun and Mars, and Venus shows us the type of person we are attracted to and how we give and receive love. The Moon rules women and represents our emotional needs and what we need to feel secure as well as our feelings and subconscious desires.

The zodiac sign these planets occupy in the birth chart is important along with which houses they fall in.

Love is the domain of the fifth house in astrology and committed relationships show up in the seventh house. When a positive aspect hits the planetary ruler of your fifth or sometimes your seventh house, your love life is often activated.

Some people don’t have any planets in these houses, but, not to worry, this doesn’t mean you won’t find relationships or love; you simply have to look at the planetary ruler of that house.

According to Ivy Underwood, a Certified Hellenistic Astrologer, certain birth chart placements can also reveal where you fall on the sexuality spectrum.

According to Underwood, there are at least six planetary placements that can determine sexual orientation.

Common LGBT Astrology Placements

1. Saturn conjunct Venus

Saturn-Venus combinations indicate individuals who have difficulty outwardly expressing love, and love may seem harder to come by for these natives. According to Underwood, “People with this aspect tend to express their sexuality in ways that deviate from the norm.”

Saturn’s depressive nature can hinder your ability to have fun, and these individuals take love very seriously. Anything linked to Venus can cause frustration in their love lives.

2. Saturn in the first house

Saturn in the first house is typically associated with those who bear a great deal of responsibility or feel restricted in some way personally.

As Underwood explains, “Saturn in the first house represents people who tend to struggle with their identity." This is because the first house rules the self, physical appearance, the body you were born with, and the way you come across to others and the world.

Saturn's malefic energy here can make you aware more so than others of "gender expectations that are placed on them,” according to Underwood. It can produce guilt, fear, and the tendency to be overly hard on yourself.

3. Saturn in the fifth house

Saturn in the fifth house puts a damper on self-expression, love, and play.

“People with Saturn in the fifth house tend to have trouble expressing themselves sexually in a hetero society," says Underwood, largely because Saturn, ‘the taskmaster,’ in this house restricts or cuts back on an individual’s ability to express themselves and they view love as more difficult than others.

This can block you from displaying emotions to others or you may find it difficult to approach other people, or feel misunderstood when it comes to love.

4. Saturn conjunct the Moon

Saturn conjunct the Moon can be another difficult aspect to handle as the emotions tend to be repressed, and an individual with this aspect can have a hard time expressing feelings.

Typically, those with this placement may have experienced something in their early life that caused fear, guilt, or an overall lack of joy. Others could feel ashamed of their body.

Anyone with this natal transit could experience the early death of a parent, be raised in a home where they were expected to keep a ‘stiff upper lip,’ or they could have a cold or nonexistent relationship with one or both parents.

Emotions are something that often have a lesser priority with this placement. At worst, this can cause depression and a feeling of being shut down on an emotional level.

Saturn typically relates to older people and they may feel safer with individuals who are older or more stable than themselves. Since the Moon rules emotions and women, femininity may be repressed, or not expressed in a typical way if the individual is a biological woman.

5. Saturn opposite the Moon

Saturn opposing the Moon can be somewhat like Saturn conjunct the Moon.

The difference between a conjunction and an opposition stems from the fact the opposition is more intense, but this can vary according to the strength of the planets involved. Oppositions bring out polarities in relationships as well as more opposition from others.

Dependency in relationships can be a problem and true emotional intimacy can be difficult along with feeling awkward, because “Saturn opposite Moon means these individuals can have a complicated relationship with their bodies," explains Underwood. "They can feel out of place in their own body. What’s supposed to feel normal for them, doesn’t feel normal.”

6. Mars conjunct the Moon

Mars rules the male principal regardless of gender. This is called the ‘Animus,’ Jung’s term for the masculine part of a woman’s personality.

Mars represents action, aggression, sex, and biological men. It also "rules things like cutting, surgery and removal," according to Underwood. The Moon, on the other hand, "rules the body," Underwood explains. Therefore, "Someone who has had a sex reassignment surgery can show up with an aspect like this,” says Underwood.

7. Capricorn Moon sign

The Moon in Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and restriction. The Moon in this sign is considered in its detriment, which means emotional energy does not flow as comfortably and emotions can be repressed to some extent.

"The Moon is out of place here so these people may feel out of place in their own body,” explains Underwood.

According to Underwood, there are more than just these six planetary placements that correlate with LGBT identification, just as having one of these placements does not guarantee identifying as such.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.