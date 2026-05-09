The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 11 - 17 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for May 11 - 17, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. This week’s guiding tarot card is The Empress, a subtle reminder not to force things this week.

You may feel a little restless around midweek. But even if it seems like nothing’s really going on, things are happening for you behind the scenes. Try not to force anything. With the New Moon rising in Taurus on Saturday, it’s better to stay patient and act with intention. New Moons are the best time of the month for manifesting, so don’t be shy. Whether you write down what you want or make a private promise to yourself, the universe is listening this weekend.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for May 11 - 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot

You've been running at full speed, Aries. According to The Chariot card, that energy isn't going anywhere. However, this week it’s a good idea to be more deliberate about where you're actually headed.

If you have a specific goal or something you’re looking to manifest, Saturday’s New Moon is a great moment to call it into your life. This New Moon’s Taurus energy rewards persistence, so once you commit, everything gets easier to navigate.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card Taurus: The High Priestess

It's the last full week of your birthday season, Taurus, and The High Priestess is a nudge from the universe to stop looking outward for answers and start trusting your gut. You've been listening to a lot of input and opinions from other people, but this card is a reminder that your own instincts are the most reliable source you have. You know more than you think you do.

The New Moon in your sign makes Saturday one of the best days all year to set a meaningful intention. Think about what you truly want without worrying about anyone else’s ideas about what you should do next.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Swords

That brilliant mind of yours can be both your greatest asset and your biggest obstacle, Gemini. The Eight of Swords usually shows up when someone feels stuck. You're dealing with something you know you need to get past, but the more you analyze it, the more trapped you feel.

Try something a little counterintuitive this week. Instead of thinking your way through this, listen to your body. You’re closer to getting back on the right path than it seems.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Wheel of Fortune

Things are finally turning in your favor, Cancer, and The Wheel of Fortune showing up as your tarot card for this week all but confirms it. Something you've been working toward or hoping for is starting to manifest.

The energy midweek might make you feel a little anxious about whether you're making the right call for your future. That's fine, as long as you don't let it talk you out of something good.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups

Something (or someone) from the past is coming back into your life this week, Leo, or you might just find yourself feeling nostalgic for a particular time in your life. The Six of Cups is a little bittersweet. Let yourself feel it without getting stuck there.

The point isn't to go backward. This is just the universe’s way of reminding you what lit you up back then so you can determine whether it still has a place in your life now. The New Moon makes Saturday the perfect day to reconnect with something that genuinely brings you joy.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Pentacles, reversed

When The Four of Pentacles shows up reversed, it’s usually a sign that you’re holding on to something a little too tightly. Try loosening your grip this week, Virgo.

Something needs to be let go, but don’t think of this as giving up. You’ve already done enough preparation. Now, things can unfold without you controlling every detail.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Something that's been sitting unresolved is finally ready to be dealt with, Libra. The Justice card showing up for you this week means the timing is right, so don't keep putting it off!

Saturday's New Moon is especially good for anything involving an important relationship in your life. Whatever you've been keeping to yourself, let it out this weekend. You'll feel so much better on the other side.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Death, reversed

Don't panic, Scorpio. The Death tarot card almost never means what it sounds like it means. When reversed, it points at something in your life that's long overdue for an ending. You know what it is. You've probably known for a while, but haven't quite let yourself leave it behind.

Make an effort to release it for good during Saturday's New Moon. The new things you actually want can't enter your life until the old thing walks out. You're more ready for this than you're giving yourself credit for.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands

Pay attention to any butterflies you feel this week, Sagittarius. It's a sign. When the Ace of Wands comes around, it means something worth pursuing is right in front of you.

Anything that catches your attention this week deserves more than a passing thought. Write it down. Tell someone about it. Your natural enthusiasm is a gift, but what the Taurus New Moon is really asking for this weekend is commitment.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The World

The World is the last card in the tarot deck, and it represents that feeling you get when you finally achieve what you've been working so hard for. You're completing something important this week, Capricorn. You’ve made it.

Saturday's New Moon is unusually well-suited to you this week. Rather than moving the goalposts (your default move), celebrate how far you’ve come. You work hard. You've earned the good stuff. Now let yourself actually enjoy it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups is the card of too many options and not enough action, and it's in your reading this week for a reason. One of your most attractive qualities is your vision of how things could be, but that can only get you so far.

At some point, Aquarius, you have to take action. There’s no better time to start than on Saturday, when the New Moon rises in Taurus. Use its energy to make one decision you've been putting off. A little momentum goes a long way.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

Things feel a little unclear this week, Pisces, but according to The Moon card, you don't need to have everything figured out. The worst thing you can do is make a major decision just to feel like the uncertainty is over.

Sit with the not-knowing a little longer. If something feels off, trust that. If something feels right, trust that too. You’ll have a better idea of who and where you’re meant to be after Saturday's New Moon.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.