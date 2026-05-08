A Beautiful New Era Has Officially Begun For 4 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

The month of May 2026 is the start of a beautiful new era for four zodiac signs. According to professional astrologer Amy Demure, starting now, life is taking a major turn for the better for these signs this month.

As Demure explained in a video, these signs "are being reborn into completely new people." Positive new beginnings are on the horizon. Whether it's experiencing financial success or luck in relationships, this era has each of these astrological signs absolutely glowing.

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1. Scorpio

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The month began with a Full Moon in your sign, which represents a major turning point for you. You've officially turned over a new leaf, Scorpio, and you have the universe backing you.

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"This month is going to bring karma to those who have wronged you," Demure explained. "If someone has lied to you, manipulated you, disrespected you, or hurt you in any way, you will see those people receiving the consequences of their actions."

Of course, karma works both ways, which means "if you put in the work, you'll finally be rewarded for your efforts," Demure explained.

2. Taurus

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With Uranus finally out of your sign after seven very long years, you're finally in the clear, Taurus. May 2026 marks the beginning of a beautiful and much more peaceful new era for you.

"This is a month where you level up in every area of your life," Demure said, "Like your career, finances, love life, social life, everything."

You really start noticing a change after the New Moon rises in your sign on May 16, the astrologer added. From your appearance to your presence, everything about you is about to be upgraded. This will cause people to respect you more as you begin to get the recognition you deserve, especially at work. So, if you've been waiting for new opportunities and growth, keep on working hard. Abundance is pouring into your life beginning in May.

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3. Gemini

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As of late, you've been hurt and disappointed in your love life, Gemini. Luckily, this cycle of pain is coming to a rest as a beautiful new era of your love life begins, according to Demure. For many of you, feeling that spark again or finding someone new is in the cards for you.

Alongside that, your aura is becoming more attractive and people are drawn to you. Demure further explained, "This is a time where you are further stepping into your power when it comes to your love life and attracting better experiences."

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4. Sagittarius

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Buckle up, Sagittarius! According to Demure, "You are having the largest transformation of 2026 this month because there is a rare, powerful, full blue moon in your sign. You are resetting your entire life, and you are letting go of the people, restrictions, and situations that have been holding you back from your power."

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This is the month where you really begin turning your dreams into a reality. Whether it's taking advantage of opportunities presenting themselves or gaining more experience, all of it has the power to completely transform your life for the better. That being said, "In order to receive these blessings, the universe is asking you to let go of the old version of yourself. The next phase of your life will be defined by how boldly you step into this new version of you this month."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.