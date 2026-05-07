3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From May 11 - 17

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success during the week of May 11 to 17, 2026, because they're willing to do whatever it takes. Two conjunctions occur this week, helping to kickstart new beginnings.

The first conjunction is between the Sun and Mercury in Taurus on May 14, followed by Chiron conjunct Mars in Aries on May 16. There is a balance between practicality and initiative with this Taurus and Aries energy as you prepare to take a risk on what you envision for yourself once Mercury moves into Gemini on May 17. This air sign helps bring in the opportunities you need to attract money and see your finances grow.

Advertisement

There is a feeling of hope and possibility in the air, and these astrological signs are ready to take charge.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Mercury Cazimi occurs in Taurus on Thursday, just before the New Moon rises in the same sign on Saturday. Both of these transits represent new financial beginnings. This is a new and stable start in your financial life, Aries, but you must make sure that you’re focusing on the plans and creating stability.

Advertisement

You have the power to make dramatic moves and achieve progress in your financial life. This isn’t found through force or action alone, but through taking the steps that lead to true success. Use the energy this week to go over your budget, plans, and financial goals. Field any offers with great diligence and take time in making any decisions.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the collection of planets still in Aries, there is great focus on your career and financial status this week, Cancer. You are meant to be noticed during this period and finally receive the accolades and promotions you deserve. As Chiron conjuncts Mars in Aries on Saturday, May 16, you move into an exciting new period. This brings financial gains through career opportunities and achievements, so don’t be afraid to take up space in your professional life.

The energy of Chiron and Mars in Aries helps you heal any doubts that you deserve success or wealth. You can have success in multiple areas of your life without feeling like you have to sacrifice one for the other. Trust your instincts, and be ready to receive the success that you’ve been working so hard to achieve.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Be open to new opportunities this week, Taurus, because as Mercury enters Gemini on May 17, you start receiving new offers to improve your financial standing. Mercury governs aspects of communication, so new offers and contracts figure heavily into this period. In Gemini, there is a surplus of opportunities, which means you must decide which one to take.

Mercury in Gemini brings a dynamic energy to your financial life, but it may not necessarily feel comfortable. You tend to like matters practical and clearly spelled out. In Gemini, you have to take a risk or believe in a dream that only you can see. Hold space for all the opportunities, knowing that it’s OK to try something new. That is precisely how you achieve a new level of success.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.