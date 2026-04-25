Relationships Get Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs By The End Of May 2026

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs by the end of May 2026. Lives change forever after this month, and this moment isn’t one you saw coming or planned for.

May begins with a beautiful Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1, just before Mercury enters Taurus the next day. The energy is perfect for focusing on the small details in your relationship and the moments that define it, including how you feel about yourself.

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Mid-month, as Venus enters Cancer and the Sun enters Gemini, your mood lightens. You see possibilities everywhere and things improve. It becomes easier to attract your destiny and think outside the box. As the Full Blue Moon rises in Sagittarius on Sunday, May 31, stay open and focus on the connection in your life that feels like home.

With the stellum shifting directly from Aries into Gemini alongside a Blue Moon, there is magic at play that helps these astrological signs reach their romantic destiny.

1. Taurus

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Hold space for all that has changed over the last few years, Taurus. You just wrapped up a crucial cycle of having Uranus move through your zodiac sign since 2018. While this phase is over, that doesn’t mean the energy or lessons just go away.

On Friday, the Full Moon in Scorpio brings to fruition what began during the New Moon in Scorpio on November 21, 2025. This lunar cycle also overlapped your last few months of Uranus in Taurus, so it’s important to process all that has changed, but also what's just beginning.

If you’re single, you will feel that greater possibilities arrive in the month ahead. You should feel confident in love and certain about yourself and what you want in a relationship. This will allow the Full Moon in Scorpio to provide a period of emotional reset.

A Full Moon ushers in a powerful era for self-reflection, and in Scorpio, it’s about who you love as much as it’s about how you love. This can help you gain a deeper understanding, clear your energy of past heartbreak, and finally allow new love in.

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2. Scorpio

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A relationship is rarely all good nor all bad, Scorpio. It is imperfect by design simply because humans are imperfect. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s not a worthwhile experience. As Mercury enters Taurus on May 2, you are encouraged to step back and view your relationship in a new light.

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You have just ended an intense karmic cycle in your romantic life. If you have the same partner as before 2018, it’s important to try to see the good or the purpose in staying together. Love isn’t just about what you feel, but what you choose.

The Taurus energy in May brings in new opportunities for love and romance, beginning with Mercury and leading up to the New Moon on May 16. Taurus energy governs your house of romance and dating. Mercury brings in communication, activity, and offers, while the New Moon, of course, brings a beautiful new beginning. Breathe in a sigh of relief and exhale all you’ve been through. You are ready to love again.

3. Leo

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Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius from May 6 through October 15. Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac, as it brings themes of transformation. Yet, it does so through the truth. There is a reason why you and your partner are together, Leo, even if life has served to distract you from that.

Focus on getting to know your partner again this month through intimacy activities or regular date nights. Explore one another’s truth, and delve into the subjects that you may have previously avoided.

Each person that you choose to interact with romantically is also a window into your own growth and process. As Pluto stations retrograde, it starts a new growth process. Pay attention to who you’re attracting and what a partner is mirroring back to you, as there is a great deal to learn from love.

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4. Capricorn

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Love becomes easier as Venus enters Cancer on May 18. This month, all the way through June 13, you feel an ease settle into your existing relationships. This is amplified by Jupiter also moving through Cancer until June 30. Venus is the planet of love, while Jupiter brings luck and abundance. You should feel a greater sense of connection, which fuels a sense of calm. You gain a feeling of belonging in your relationship. Any challenges are resolved, and love takes the lead again.

This is a fantastic time to start dating again if you’re single. Venus in Cancer makes you more attractive and brings romance into your life. With Cancer governing your house of relationships, this is an excellent time to say yes to someone who has been messaging you recently.

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As Jupiter continues to move through Cancer until June 30, this isn’t just a time for great love, but also luck. Jupiter won’t return to your house of relationships until 2037, so be sure that you take full advantage of this energy.

5. Sagittarius

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You are entering an extremely divinely guided season in your romantic relationship. As a stellium builds in Gemini by May 31, your relationship gets better because you’re seeing your houses of love, relationships, and marriage activated. Yet, it’s the Blue Full Moon that happens in your zodiac sign on May 31 that brings you the magic you've wanted in romance.

There are multiple opportunities for new love if you’re single, Sagittarius. As Mercury shifts into Gemini on May 17, you see greater activity in your dating life. This comes with a twist, though, with Uranus is in Gemini. Don’t be too surprised if you’re stunned by how open you are to commit, especially since this change involves fear you've had about giving up your singleness.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.