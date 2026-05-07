After Everything They've Been Through, Relationships Finally Get Better For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Starting On May 11

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of May 11 to 17, 2026. This is a time to embrace new beginnings and say yes despite fear.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Taurus on May 14, and this is known as Mercury cazimi. This is the first of two conjunctions this week, the second being between Mars and Chrion on May 16. A conjunction means that the energies of two planets are merging, which creates a focused energy in your romantic life. Mercury cazimi represents a new cycle in how you communicate.

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Be ready to embrace new opportunities for love and joy, especially as the New Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday. What you want is possible, but you must be willing to choose it. Know that you deserve both love and true happiness.

1. Scorpio

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Pay attention to the conversations you’re having this week, Scorpio, because when the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Taurus, something important comes up. This energy is crucial for moving forward, especially with Uranus recently having left Taurus. Be sure that you’re on the same page as your partner in terms of what it means to move forward together. Talk it out this week, and be present in the conversations you’re having.

If you’re single, then be on the lookout for a new chance at love. Mercury cazimi initiates a new cycle in your romantic life. This leads to someone reaching out to you or you meeting a new love interest. Remain open to love and to the offers that start to come in. Take a chance on someone you wouldn’t have considered before and be willing to go outside your comfort zone.

2. Sagittarius

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As Vesta, the asteroid that governs your internal drive and fire, shifts into Aries on Wednesday, you become more intentional with your romantic actions. In Aries, Vesta's energy affects your romantic relationship, specifically your marriage or committed union. This energy is about being intentional and directed with your actions. This helps you overcome uncertainty about committing or your fear of losing your freedom.

Allow yourself to fully invest in your relationship and go all in on the love that matters to you. This energy is about finding the one, rather than casually dating. Vesta in Aries helps you understand what is most important and make sure your words align with your actions. Allow yourself to go through this upgrade because it is going to transform your romantic life.

3. Libra

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When Chiron conjuncts Mars in Aries on May 16, it heals you and your relationship in the ways you need. This is an active time in your romantic life due to the high number of planets in Aries. Yet, the conjunction between Chrion and Mars finally helps you to focus on your healing. This affects both the dynamic with your partner and your own personal journey. Instead of avoiding anything, this is the week to finally face what you need to heal to improve your relationship.

This conjunction allows you to better understand your romantic patterns. Chiron and Mars help you heal what you’ve been unable to see. You're breaking free from any karmic situations and attracting a new and healthier partner. Take time to reflect on what arises and be willing to honor any uncomfortable truths. This is a breakthrough moment, but only if you’re willing to let go of any previous stories connected to love.

4. Capricorn

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Don’t be afraid to try again, Capricorn. The New Moon in Taurus makes May 16 an excellent day to have important conversations about your future. Don't let fear get in the way of what is meant for you. Whether the pain comes from this relationship or other heartbreaks, you have to let yourself try again. This New Moon is all about a new beginning in your romantic life, and it helps bring in the secure and abundant love you’ve always desired.

If you are single, this is an amazing energy for a first date or an impromptu meeting with someone new. With the Moon in Taurus, this date or encounter isn’t casual. Instead, it is an important part of your future. Trust that you’re safe to let yourself love again and notice all the green flags that someone has. This helps you be confident so you can recognize your fate once it arrives.

5. Aquarius

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Talk about what you want this week, Aquarius, especially once Mercury moves into Gemini on May 17. Mercury in Gemini is all about future plans and commitment. This energy moves your relationship in a positive direction and reveals your alignment on topics like marriage or starting a family. Mercury in Gemini helps you know for sure if the person you’re with is who you want to build a life with.

Reflect on what you want in a partner. If you’re still searching for that great love, you have a breakthrough at the end of this week. Mercury in Gemini brings new opportunities and partners into your life, but to make the most of it, you must know what you want. This helps you use this energy to actually find your person, instead of getting distracted by all the enticing options. Your dating life is about to get a lot more active, so make sure you’re directing your energy to who genuinely matters.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.