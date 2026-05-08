3 Zodiac Signs Finally Have Luck On Their Side During The Week Of May 11 - 17, 2026

Three zodiac signs finally have good luck during the week of May 11 to 17, 2026. There is a lightness in the days ahead that helps clear away any doubt or fear about the future.

Asteroid Vesta shifts into Aries on May 13, adding to the collection of planets in this fire sign and bringing a new energy into your life. This energy directs you toward what is important and connected to your soul's purpose. Trust where Vesta guides you, so that you can be confident in the new beginning that arrives as the New Moon in Taurus rises on May 16. Hold space for the unexpected as Mercury moves into Gemini on May 17.

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This week brings unimaginable shifts for these astrological signs, making what feels possible just about limitless. Let yourself move ahead with your plans, but hold space for miracles too.

1. Virgo

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It’s time to start moving toward the life you dream of, Virgo. The New Moon in Taurus brings luck and abundance into your life this week. This energy feels comfortable to work with, as Taurus lends its stability to your need for practicality. While you need to make a decision this week, it won't feel like a risk. You know that you're ready for this moment and all that will follow.

The New Moon in Taurus offers you a chance to set an intention for greater luck and abundance. It asks that you focus on creating a life that feels good, rather than just moving through the milestones. It's less about logic and more about what feels right in your soul. Let yourself imagine the kind of life you’ve always dreamed of, and then watch how the universe comes together to make it all possible.

2. Leo

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Trust your heart this week, Leo. With so many planets in Aries, it has felt difficult to understand what direction you should go in or the opportunity you’re meant to take. This starts to improve as asteroid Vesta shifts into Aries on Wednesday, encouraging you to sort through any indecision so you can determine where to direct your energy.

Vesta remains in Aries through the end of 2026, so the energy you start to feel in the days ahead will be with you for the rest of the year. Give yourself time to understand what you’re feeling and be sure that you’re channeling it into positive change. Don't burn down what is important to you. This is a time for immense transformation and luck, as long as you’re listening to your heart.

2. Libra

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Say yes to all the universe is offering you this week, Libra. Once Mercury enters Gemini this weekend, stay open to unexpected opportunities and miracles (there will be plenty) rather than following a specific path to your dreams. Mercury remains in Gemini through June 1, so your luck doesn't end this week. It's important to hold space for the offers that come in during this period.

Gemini is an expansive zodiac sign known for bringing an influx of possible choices. Yet, that means you need to choose what is right for you. Gemini carries a duality. In this case, it's about doing what feels good in the moment, versus what will be best for you in the future. Be mindful of your choices this week and make sure that what you say yes to is part of cultivating the life you’ve always dreamed of.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.