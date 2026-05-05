One Zodiac Sign Has Officially Made It Out Of The Hardest Chapter Of Their Life, According To Astrologers

The last seven years have been an emotional rollercoaster for one zodiac sign. But according to astrologers, Uranus entering Gemini officially ends the most difficult chapter of this sign's life.

Uranus is the planet of sudden change. Whatever zodiac sign this tumultuous energy finds itself in, chaos often follows. Which is why, between relationships falling apart and careers becoming unstable, one astrological sign has been going through it since Uranus first entered their sign in 2018.

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While it might've made this sign the strongest version of themselves thus far, it's been a difficult journey, to say the least. However, astrologers say life is about to get a whole lot better.

Taurus has officially made it out of the most difficult chapter of its life.

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You first felt the wrath of Uranus' energy in 2018, Taurus, and by now, your life probably looks completely different. This energy is also harder on you than pretty much any other zodiac sign.

Not only because Uranus is in its fall, or extremely uncomfortable, in your sign, but also because you crave stability and Uranus is "the most disruptive planet," astrologer Georgina Easterbook explained in a video, "and you're simply not built for that energy."

When push comes to shove, you aren't meant to host Uranus in your sign. From relationships changing to identities flip-flopping, you can't stand instability. Your sense of security has been all but taken from you.

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Life is getting way better for Taurus now that Uranus has finally entered a new sign.

According to Easterbook, "You're stepping into a new chapter of ease of abundance of opportunities and things landing in your lap." Whether it's bosses finally recognizing you or making new connections, expect this change in energy to drastically improve your life as stability returns. "Everything is just gonna start making sense again for you," Easterbrook added.

In an air sign like Gemini, Uranus "is excellent for you," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video. In this new era, money comes "faster" and "in alternative ways that you couldn't even imagine possible," Hathor said,

That being said, it won't be easy for you at first. You've been through a ton of wild energy recently, which means it's important to focus more time on stabilizing your energy now more than ever before.

While it may not sound ideal, you don't have much of a choice, "Because otherwise, going from all this chaos into abundance is gonna throw you off," Easterbrook warned.

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However, if you don't know where to start, try wearing and working with healing crystals. According to Easterbook, working with abundance or grounding crystals can go a long way toward making you feel more prepared for all of the good things heading your way in the months and years ahead.

From manifesting good energy to helping your mind feel at ease, working with both citrine and authentic black tourmaline is the number one way to prepare yourself for the year ahead, the astrologer noted.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.