Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of May 2026

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs by the end of May 2026. There are a few benevolent changes happening with planets Mercury, Venus and Jupiter all month.

If you're not on the list in May, don't worry. At some point during the year, each zodiac sign gets special planetary benefits. Venus starts the month of May in Gemini, fostering a drive for curiousity and learning. Meanwhile, Mercury will enter Taurus, where it experiences improvements in communication.

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Mercury's entry into Taurus is a perfect compliment to Venus in an air sign. Jupiter remains exalted in Cancer, fostering joy in the familiar, especially when time is spent with family. The Sun will enter Gemini mid-month, and attention turns toward comfort and mental awareness.

1. Cancer

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Lucky Cancer, you have Jupiter in your first house of self all month and until June 30 of this year. Jupiter in your sign helps you expand in many ways, including healing, luck, abundance, and family, and build a happier, more secure life.

Mars in Aries has been transiting your tenth house. Since Aries signs clash with Cancer signs, things may have gotten difficult. Life gets better, and things start to improve around May 18, when Mars in Aries leaves for transit to Taurus, where it remains until June 28.

Taurus is a relaxed, mellow, and much more compatible sign for you and will transit through your eleventh house of friends and groups. This includes social groups, as well as any other group or company you are associated with. Expect your social life to pick up, and you may have luck through networking and getting together with others.

Venus enters Cancer from May 19 to June 13. This gives you a double dose of luck in your first house from the two most beneficial planets in the zodiac. When Venus enters your sign, expect to feel better, look better, and draw others to you. This can truly be an exciting and lucky combination.

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By the latter part of the month, the Sun and Mercury are transiting through Gemini or your ninth house. This is the house of the mind, education, and travel. There is a good chance you may be planning a trip or vacation at this time. By the end of the month, you should be quite happy with the results as we begin the summer season and your birth months.

2. Taurus

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This month, lucky Jupiter is transiting your third house. This is the house that represents short trips, how you think and communicate, and immediate family or the people who feel like family. Expect to increase your social activity in a big way.

Mars, along with Mercury, has been transiting your twelfth house. This is the house that rules the subconscious mind, hidden matters, and is considered the house of our own undoing. As planets transit the twelfth house, you feel irritated and burdened with baggage from the past. Both Mars and Mercury move from your twelfth into your first house, making you the star of their show.

On May 18, Mars leaves Aries for Taurus. This represents the start of a new 2-year Mars cycle, and as Mars transits through your first house, look to get much busier and perhaps implement new ideas or, in some cases, some type of new beginning. Mars will remain in your sign until June 28.

Mercury leaves Aries for Taurus on May 3 and will stay there until the 17th, when it enters Gemini. When Mercury enters your sign, expect communication and curiosity to increase. When Mercury enters Gemini from May 17 to 31, it enters your second house, which rules self-esteem and income. If you have some new ideas to grow your finances, now's the time to explore them.

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On May 19, Venus enters Cancer, joining Jupiter in your third house, giving you an extra dose of curiosity and desire to connect with others.

Lastly, your birthday moon, or New Moon in Taurus, falls on May 16. This moon can serve as a reset for your new year, and since it falls in your first house, the focus will be on you! By the end of the month, you should feel great and ready to tackle anything that comes your way.

3. Libra

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Jupiter in Cancer is transiting your tenth house of career this month, helping you get ahead at work until the end of June. We often get raises, promotions, new jobs, or recognition during this lucky time period. On May 19, Venus joins Cancer in this zodiac sign, giving you an extra dose of job luck and possibility. This is a good time to ask for a raise or get some recognition for your talents. Venus stays in Cancer until June 13.

On May 17, Mercury enters Gemini or your ninth house, where it stays until June 1, and is a very compatible sign for you. During this cycle, you may travel or meet with people at a distance who totally open your mind to a new way of living.

Mars in Aries has been transiting your seventh house of partners. During this time, you experienced shakeups or disagreements with partners and others, especially when Mars opposed your Sun. May 18 to June 28, Mars leaves Aries and moves to Taurus or your eighth house.

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This is the house of intimacy, life’s mysteries, other people’s money, and the way you feel in relationships. You make changes at this time in many areas, rearrange your finances or pay off bills, and Taurus is much more laid back than Mars in Aries has been. If you have experienced turmoil in relationships, this can be a time to resolve it.

Lastly, the second Full Moon of May falls in Sagittarius on May 31. Sagittarius is a sign that is compatible with you and will fall in your third house. You could take a short trip, visit immediate family, or feel much more social when hanging out with people you are close to or in your community.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.