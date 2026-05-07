The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From May 11 - 17

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from May 11 to 17, 2026, you finally believe you deserve everything you've ever dreamed of. This week brings new beginnings and helps you take action to manifest all you desire.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Taurus on Thursday, helping you focus on what truly resonates with your soul. This is intensified as asteroid Vesta moves into Aries on Wednesday and again as Chiron and Mars form a conjunction on Saturday. Vesta in Aries brings wisdom to your soul, while Chiron and Mars deliver the deep healing that sets you free from worry or fear.

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The New Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday, a time to focus on your pleasures and passions. As Mercury enters Gemini on Sunday, you are more inclined to take risks to achieve your dreams. This is the start of a new and abundantly lucky chapter as you finally realize that it’s possible to receive all you desire.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, May 16

When Chiron forms a conjunction with Mars in your zodiac sign on May 16, you see clearly for what feels like the first time in years. You’ve been moving through an intense Stellium in your sign, which has brought lessons and karmic themes.

But you should never underestimate yourself, Aries, and as Chiron aligns with Mars, you finally understand what you’re capable of. This helps you choose wisely instead of impulsively and attract all of the luck you deserve.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, May 16

Have hope for the future, Taurus, because the New Moon rises in your sign on May 16. A New Moon brings a renewal and an opportunity for a new beginning. In your sign, this is deeply personal. This energy is about the life you envision and what you believe is possible.

Make the most of it by setting a new intention for yourself and the future. While you can be so focused on achieving success, try to slow down and reflect on how your choices feel. Set an intention to fall in love with every aspect of your life.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, May 14

Mercury Cazimi peaks on May 14. This represents the moment your ruling planet, Mercury, crosses into the heart of the sun, illuminating the truth and beginning a new cycle. In Taurus, this is all about your soul purpose.

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Try to quiet your mind and meditate on what you feel. Silencing your mind is key to listening to your soul, Gemini. Allow yourself to have faith in the process because wishes only come true when you believe they can.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, May 13

Asteroid Vesta enters Aries on May 13, bringing attention to your career. Vesta governs your internal drive and authenticity. In this area of your life, it helps bring the right kind of attention and accolades.

This energy helps you progress your career in the ways that feel right for you. You're busier during this phase, so be mindful of your work-life balance and boundaries. Still, let yourself enjoy this new era of success, Cancer.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, May 16

The collection of planets in Aries is still guiding you toward new beginnings in your life. However, you may be confused about where to start or take action. Once Chiron conjuncts Mars in Aries on May 16, you find the wisdom you need.

This energy helps heal any wounds around external validation or people-pleasing. As you move through this phase, it becomes easier to know your worth it and because of that, you're able to take charge of your life. Whatever you do will be worth it, Leo. Don't give up.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, May 17

Mercury moves into Gemini on May 17, bringing new offers and opportunities to your career. This energy asks that you take risks and be open to new paths because Gemini is an expansive sign that introduces you to a new reality.

Going with the flow doesn’t mean that you can’t have a plan or security, Virgo. You just can’t get hung up on what you previously planned for. It's important to be willing to hold space for what arises this week instead of shutting down opportunities just because you never envisioned them.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, May 14

The Sun and Mercury are conjunct in Taurus on May 14 in what is known as a Mercury Cazimi, which helps initiate new beginnings in your life. You are at the start of a new cycle, even if you’re not sure what it means. This is why having trust in yourself is so crucial, Libra.

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The Taurus energy connects you with the right people who can help you make progress on your dreams. Be sure to focus on your own stability at this time instead of getting caught up in the drama of others.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, May 16

You often believe that you’re meant to set aside your happiness for others out of duty or responsibility. However, you are allowed to do what is best for you, Scorpio. You can love others without abandoning your own life for them.

Pay attention to these themes as Chiron aligns with Mars in Aries on May 16. Trust in the clarity once it arrives. This is your chance to reclaim your self-worth and see exactly what you deserve.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, May 13

Tap into your creative muses as Asteroid Vesta shifts into Aries on May 13, igniting a period of profound creativity and success in your life. Vesta governs your inner passions, and in Aries, it directs you toward the arts, writing, social media, or even work projects that require creativity.

Your mind feels alive with possibilities this week, Sagittarius, and you're seeing life differently. Vesta is in Aries through the end of the year, so this energy continues to bring you success for the foreseeable future.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, May 17

Make the changes you are seeking when Mercury enters Gemini on May 17, serving as a personal reset. Mercury impacts your communication and thought process. In Gemini, this energy targets important changes in your career, especially those involving remote work.

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While it brings greater luck and success, it also involves restructuring your life so that it actually feels good to your soul. Be open to change and to honoring what you need to feel your best, Capricorn.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, May 16

On Saturday, Chiron aligns with Mars in Aries. This energy invites you to see where you’ve been underestimating yourself for far too long. Instead of shrinking or dimming your light, you are asked to revel in a new sense of authenticity.

Don't apologize for who you are or for your brilliance. Never apologize for being yourself, Aquarius. Step into greater space in your career and personal life, knowing that you don’t need permission to live the life that is meant for you.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, May 16

You never needed to be perfect or have it all figured out, Pisces. Instead of worrying about whether your message will be received by others, just be yourself. Your wounds carry a purpose. What you’ve been through has shaped you into the person you needed to become to seize your destiny.

As the New Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday, you realize it was never about being perfect, but learning to be comfortable with who you are. Everything is finally starting to come together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.