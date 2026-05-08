Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For May 11 - 17 — The New Moon Rises In Taurus

Weekly horoscopes are here for May 11 - 18, 2026. The Pisces lunation at the start of the week is the calming force each zodiac sign needs during this last full week of Taurus season as we prepare for Mars to enter a new astrological sign on Sunday, changing the way we go after what we want.

On the 12th, the Moon in Aries shines a light on the areas where we need to focus on diplomacy to balance the effects of Mars in this sign. The New Moon in Taurus on the 16th boosts the romantic energy while also having us become focused on how we communicate with others as we search for stability and grounding energy. When the Moon enters Gemini Moon last that same day, it gets easier to share our ideas and makes us curious to learn something new.

Weekly horoscopes for May 11 - 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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While it could be appealing to run away from your responsibilities and let your impulsive energy take control, this week makes it clear that rushing will get you nowhere.

Monday's Moon in Pisces is a calming day for meditation and uncovering your dreams. You feel a desire to learn, which continues as the week goes on. Mars is in your sign for a few more days, giving you stamina and reminding you of the power you hold.

Transformative energy enters your financial sector as the New Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday. Once more, patience is a theme, Aries. This is teaching you how to be more persistent and practical with your finances. Focus on saving and do what you can to stop spending frivolously.

Over the weekend, the exhilarating Gemini Moon gives your ideas a boost and makes your neighborhood a place to experience new adventures.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You appreciate your lovely support system, Taurus. Friendships are your priority at the beginning of the week, and you'll find they help you tap into your talents.

When the Moon is in Aries midweek, it's a good time to rest and protect your boundaries, especially with Mars in Aries continuing to make you more aware of your relationships with others.

Trust your process as the New Moon rises in your sign on Saturday, when you feel courageous and grounded. Taurus season is proving to be a wonderful journey for you, motivating and inspiring you to take control of your destiny.

The rest of the weekend is rather enchanting. Uranus and the Moon meet on Sunday, supercharging your drive to succeed as you craft new plans and form strong relationships.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Strengthening your foundation is part of your professional progress this week, Gemini. At the start of the week, the Pisces Moon encourages you to take your time. You started planting the seeds when Saturn was in Pisces, and you're finally starting to see your efforts bloom.

The New Moon in Taurus makes the weekend a good time to reflect on all that you have accomplished over the last several years. You're more appreciative of the lessons and the hardships you've endured because they have made you the person you are today.

If you’re not feeling satisfied with where you’re at in life, you may just need to adjust your mindset a bit. Your moment is bound to come.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Jupiter is leaving your sign in the next few months, and the Pisces Moon at the start of the week is a fruitful time to reflect on all you’ve learned thus far in the last year.

Applying all you have learned will be possible during the Aries Moon and the New Moon in Taurus. The ambitious energy of the Aries Moon helps you embrace your leadership qualities midweek, while the Taurus New Moon's Venusian energy makes it easier to be a diplomat over the weekend.

Your relationships are getting a boost during this Taurus season, adding a level of understanding for you. You're more comfortable with compromises during the Gemini Moon over the weekend, since it brings peace and clarity with your communication. Clearing up any miscommunications is also possible at this time, Cancer.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This Taurus season hasn't been without its challenges, Leo. But at the same time, it's been a rewarding period, which the Pisces Moon makes a lot more evident at the start of the week.

Midweek, the Aries Moon reinforces your belief system. Your philosophy is currently undergoing a transition with Saturn in this part of your chart, and the lunation has you thinking outside the box.

The New Moon in Taurus has you setting your sights on victory this weekend. You likely see that no one matches your talent in the professional sphere. With Mars in Aries for a few more days, you're encouraged to fight for your dreams.

Before Mars enters Taurus at the start of next week and your desire for more success continues, the Moon in Gemini makes it easier to find your treasure trove of ideas and unlock them over the weekend.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your relationship sector could use some TLC, and the Pisces Moon at the start of the week is just the antidote you’re looking for. This is a nourishing energy that connects to the lessons this Taurus season is trying to teach you.

Midweek, the Moon in Aries encourages you to strengthen your armor and face your fears. Saturn in your sister sign is making you a warrior, Virgo, and you refuse to be held back by the past.

On Saturday, the New Moon in Taurus brings to light the friendships that are meaningful to you as well as your support system. This energy shows you why it is important to be picky with the people you let into your life.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You may need to refine your daily routines with the Pisces Moon starting things off this week, Libra.

When the Moon is in Aries later in the week, working with others is a priority. You’re reminded to be as diplomatic as possible since Mars is still causing some chaos in the same sign. As you prepare for Mars’ entry in Taurus, you're more compelled to reflect on reconciling with others, especially if any drama transpired during the Martian transit in your partnership sector.

On Saturday, the New Moon in Taurus sets the terrain for what you can expect in the next month. But with Mars entering this part of your chart, you have the courage to face anything.

The Gemini Moon brings a lighter energy for the rest of the weekend, enabling you to embrace the ideas and new philosophies presented by those around you. Your thought process is beginning to evolve with the influx of information Uranus in the same sign is bringing.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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The water energy at the start of the week brings calm and a little optimism before the Moon enters the fiery sign of Aries midweek and sheds light on the areas in your daily life that could use an upgrade. You could begin a new morning routine or stop an existing one.

The New Moon in Taurus activates your relationship sector on Saturday, encouraging lively connections with those around you this weekend, especially once Mars enters this part of your chart at the start of next week.

Prepare for a lot of healing and deep emotional work during the emotionally charged Gemini Moon over the weekend. Meditating or journaling goes a long way.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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With the Moon in a fellow Jupiter-ruled sign, the start of the week sheds light on the direction you would like to go in your professional or academic sector. The tools you have are being developed during this Taurus season, and the Pisces energy pushes you to unlock them.

Midweek, the Aries Moon encourages you to get back to any projects you set aside since you're fueled with new inspiration. Since Mars is preparing to leave this part of your chart, utilize the energy for the next several days to finish your to-do list.

On Saturday, the New Moon energy makes it easier for you to get back to your routines and to work better with others. The Venusian energy is perfect for clearing any misunderstandings as well, Sagittarius.

Romance might be part of the picture with the Gemini Moon for the rest of the weekend. An unresolved love story could captivate you or you'll focus on transforming your current one.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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A wave of ideas surges into your life during the Moon in Pisces, which brings you inspiration at the start of the week. Write out your ideas or brainstorm with your creative friends. Exploring old projects helps spark some new ideas.

The warrior in you awakens during the Aries Moon midweek, reminding you of the power you hold. However, because Mars is in your home sector, it's a good idea to work through any family grudges by communicating effectively and being transparent. And make sure to control your emotions at home, Capricorn!

Romantic energy flows through with the New Moon in Taurus making you believe in love once more. Things could begin to slow down as Mars in Aries finishes up its tour, reminding you the areas you need to perfect before the transit is over. The Moon in Gemini could serve as a reset for you, teaching you the value of rest and selfcare.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The lunar energy at the start of the week makes you more solution-oriented. It's easier to speak your mind while still being cognizant of the emotions of others.

With the Moon in Aries meeting up with Mars and Saturn in the same sign, you get some opportunities to close up any stories that began when Mars first entered the sign of Aries at the beginning of April.

Things start cooling down during the New Moon in Taurus on Saturday is a defining moment for Fixed signs like you, Aquarius. This energy brings new perspectives and opportunities along with it.

New dreams and goals begin forming over the next six months, and you have the support from Uranus in Gemini helping you find your voice. The Gemini Moon meets with Uranus at the end of the week, creating new dynamic energy for you to follow through on your creative vision.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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It could feel as if you’re walking through a maze this week with Saturn and Mars in the sign of Aries, bringing inner conflicts and turmoil. But the Moon in your sign at the start of the week meets with Jupiter to provide guidance and sustenance.

Midweek, the Moon in Aries could bring some challenges, but you’re more adept and ready to face anything that’s blocking you from accomplishing your goals. The New Moon in Taurus this weekend helps clear up any lingering brain fog as you begin to craft new plans and prepare to become the architect for your new life.

This is an enlightening and empowering period for you, Pisces. You're meeting new people who could help with your personal evolution. The Gemini Moon is electrifying as it connects with Uranus over the weekend, making this a new beginning for you that brings you closer to family and friends.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.