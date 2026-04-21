Life Gets Ridiculously Good For 4 Zodiac Signs In The Second Half Of 2026

Life is getting ridiculously good for four zodiac signs in the second half of 2026. According to professional astrologer Neda Farr, these signs have been going through it for the last couple of years, but the worst is finally behind them.

If you're one of the following astrological signs, "you are going to be the one that everyone envies," Farr explained in a video. For the rest of 2026, these signs are experiencing "So much money falling into your lap and the love life you've only dreamed of."

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1. Pisces

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After a few years of intense transformation, Farr said, life is getting ridiculously good for you, Pisces. Consider the second half of 2026 your revenge era, Farr said, explaining that "your revenge is emotional detachment, and it hits harder than anything you could say."

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Due to Saturn, the planet that rules restriction and limitation, finally moving on from your sign, expect to have the most massive energetic glow-up. From physically glowing up to letting go of the people who wronged you, expect to even the playing field just a little bit more as you become more successful than you've ever dreamed of.

2. Gemini

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Gemini, life has likely been a rather exhausting rollercoaster ride for the past three years. From dealing with stagnation to people's nonsense, you've just about had it. But through it all, "You have learned that not everyone deserves access to you and your ideas and your mind," Farr explained.

Life gets ridiculously good for you as you take what you've learned and use it to set some much-needed boundaries. As Farr said, "You’ve changed your standards, your energy, and the way you communicate and it shows. You don’t need to prove anything, because your options and attention speak for themselves."

3. Sagittarius

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Since 2023, it's likely felt like your foundation has been crumbling beneath you. According to Farr, "You have lost a lot of people that have felt like family. Whether your actual family or a group of friends, you went through a huge transformation," but now it's time to go back to living life "according to your rules," the astrologer said.

It's been a long time coming, but you'll be happy to know that now is the time to step into happiness. From finally getting out of stagnation to experiencing the abundance you've worked so hard for, everything you've ever wanted is starting to come true and you can feel it, Sagittarius!

4. Virgo

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For the past two years, you've been pouring yourself into others. And while you may feel burnt out right now, expect to receive everything that you've given to others, but tenfold. As Farr explained, "People who took you for granted are going to watch you thrive without them."

So, if you've been done wrong in the past, don't fret. Your biggest revenge is to become so abundant and whole that nobody in this world will be able to exploit you anymore. This is especially true when it comes to your love life and relationships.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.