4 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Abundance & Luck From Now Until The End Of May 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck from now until the end of May 2026. Jupiter is in Cancer, Uranus is in Gemini, and Mercury, the communication planet, will be in Taurus until the middle of the month.

Mercury is exalted when it's in the sign of Taurus, so positive thinking is supported and encouraged. Uranus brings a little added luck to communication when in Gemini, making it easier to have conversations with others. Jupiter is in its exaltation in Cancer, fostering good fortune in many ways, especially in areas of home and family.

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Some months are better for certain zodiac signs than others, but eventually you get your turn with planetary luck! Let’s take a look at who has the greatest share of luck and abundance during May.

1. Cancer

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Cancer, you're super lucky this month, and as a result, you're attracting abundance in your personal life. The Full Moon on May 1 falls in Scorpio, or your fifth house of love. This can be a prime time to meet new friends and romantic partners or spend time with someone special.

This is followed by the New Moon in Taurus on the 16th, which supports your Sun in your eleventh house. Expect to spend some pleasant time with friends or networking, which can yield benefits on many levels.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, will remain in your zodiac sign until June 30. Jupiter only transits your sign once every 12 years, so it’s important to make the most of it and shore up your security while it is transiting your first house.

The Sun and Mercury transit through Taurus or your eleventh house, which rules hopes, friends, and wishes, and you can expect to communicate more and do more networking that can turn out to be positive in unexpected ways.

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On May 18, Mars leaves Aries for Taurus and will transit your eleventh house of social networks as well. Taurus is a far more compatible sign for you than Aries, as it harmonizes with your Sun and any other Cancer planets you may have.

Also on May 18, Venus leaves Gemini or your twelfth house of endings as it enters Cancer or your first house. This puts the two most beneficial planets in your first house, which rules you personally! When Venus enters your sign for one month every year, this can represent the best time of the year.

It isn’t often that this happens with Jupiter and Venus transiting through Cancer. When Venus enters your sign, you should look and feel your best. Venus conjunct Jupiter helps you to attract others to you through aesthetics and improve your appearance. This won’t occur again over the next 24 years!

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2. Gemini

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Gemini, the Full Moon in Scorpio falls in your sixth house of work and health on May 1. You may start a new health regimen, or something could be completed regarding work or a work project.

The New Moon Falls in Taurus or your twelfth house of endings, which rules the subconscious. Now is the time to delve into and release any negative energy or bad habits you want to break. This makes May a great month for Gemini, especially in terms of financial abundance.

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Lucky Jupiter is transiting your second house of money this month, helping you attract abundance and luck through finances. When Jupiter transits this economic house, you see an increase in money and resources. From May 1 - 18, Venus is also in Gemini, placing both of the most beneficial planets in your second house of income and money. This is the best time of the year for you to see an increase in your wealth, get a raise, or enjoy other financial gains.

On the 21st, the Sun enters your sign, marking the start of your birthday period. So, happy birthday, Gemini. When the Sun transits your own sign, you feel energized and more like yourself. This is generally a pleasant time of the year for you, so enjoy it.

Mars, Saturn, and Neptune are in Aries this month, transiting your eleventh house of friends, hopes, and wishes. Expect to spend more time with others, networking, dealing with the public or on your social life. Aries is a highly compatible sign for you, and it can also be very lucky. At some point, depending on the degree of your Sun, Saturn will be in harmony with your Sun. The end of the month brings a period of stability; do things to create security for your future.

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3. Virgo

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You're on the move, and through trips, vacations and time with family, you attract and experience luck. The Full Moon falls in your third house or Scorpio on May 1st. This is your house of ideas, short trips, and immediate family. This is followed by the New Moon in Taurus or your ninth house. You may plan to further your education or take a trip.

During the first half of the month, both the Sun and Mercury are in Taurus, signs that are very compatible with you and are transiting your ninth house. While the ninth house is often overlooked, it rules travel, education, your worldview, and the way you look at things. Expect to be more curious and have a desire to learn new things, which could include traveling or taking a short trip.

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The Sun enters Gemini on the 21st, and Mercury enters Gemini on the 17th. These two planets move into your tenth house of career, and wherever the Sun shines, it puts a spotlight on something. In this case, it is your career. Expect to stand out more at work and have many conversations about your career.

Jupiter, the planet of gain, is transiting your eleventh house, and Jupiter in Cancer is compatible and a beneficial placement for you. This planet rules friends, groups, and the collective, and you have a great chance of accomplishing what you hope for with Jupiter in this house. On May 19, Venus joins Jupiter in Cancer, placing the two most beneficial planets in your 11th house of hopes and wishes. This is also when you could experience good fortune through friends or groups.

4. Pisces

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May is a lucky month for you, Pisces, especially when it comes to love, friends, and children, if you have or want them. Jupiter is transiting your fifth house, which rules all of the above, and on May 19, Venus leaves your fourth house of home/family for your fifth house, where it will remain until June 12. This doesn't happen very often, and it won’t happen again for at least 24 years!

If you have a partner, this can be an exceptional time to build your relationship, and you can expect to socialize and go out more. If you don’t have a partner, now is the time to find one. If you want children, this can be a lucky month. The fifth house also rules speculation, but this doesn’t mean go overboard at the casino.

The Sun is in Taurus through the 21st, and Mercury is in the same sign from the 3rd to the 17th of the month. Taurus is a laid-back and highly compatible sign for you, and it will transit your third house this month, making communication and short trips very important.

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The Full Moon this month falls on the 1st in Scorpio, which creates a beautiful trine to your Sun. This is an ideal time to take a trip or further your education. This does not have to be formal communication; it could be something as simple as reading a book you are interested in, but it will stimulate your mind and curiosity about the world, as will Mercury in the same house.

The New Moon falls in Taurus mid-month, placing a focus on communication. You may take a short trip at this time or spend quality time with immediate family, making this one of the luckiest and most positive months of the year!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.