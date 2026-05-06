5 Zodiac Signs Get Extra Support From The Universe Between Now And May 20, According To An Astrologer

Five zodiac signs are getting some extra support from the universe between now and May 20, 2026. According to an astrologer, the astrological energy throughout this Taurus season is just what the doctor ordered for these signs.

As the astrologers at Cafe Astrology wrote, the time that the Sun spends in Taurus (which is typically from April 19 until May 20) is perfect for "maintaining or building, as well as enjoying and appreciating what’s already in place." Things may take a little longer to come to fruition, but once they do, they'll most likely last long-term.

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During this astrological season, the universe is supporting the following signs in particular with the stable and grounded energy that Taurus is known for.

1. Gemini

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Not only does the stability of this Taurus season work in your favor, Gemini, but you also have Venus in your zodiac sign until May 18. And wherever Venus goes, major blessings usually follow, an astrologer named May explained in a video, noting that "there's this like glow that comes out of us" whenever Venus is in your sign (which only happens once a year, so enjoy!).

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From better luck with money to glowing up mentally and physically, everything in your life is getting better one day at a time. You're extra magnetic right now, so meeting new people and surrounding yourself with a new network of friends is key to attracting prosperity and good fortune. Plus, Uranus just started a new seven-year cycle in your sign, bringing "radical change into your life." Be prepared to play the long game, knowing that it'll all be worth the wait.

2. Taurus

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Not only is it your astrological season, Taurus, but "there's a new beginning that is going to unfold in your life this month," May explained. From the time your season starts to the time it ends, "There's a new moon in your sign, Mars enters your sign, your energy comes back to you."

Though you might've taken a step back during the fast-paced energy of Aries season, it's finally your time to enjoy the end of this cycle. Better yet, the universe is firmly on your side now that Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is out of your sign for the first time in seven years, which is nothing short of a relief. You're finally moving forward with more opportunity and momentum than you've ever experienced before.

3. Scorpio

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Taurus is your sister sign, so this astrological season typically works out well for you, Scorpio. But you also have the added power of the Full Moon that rose in your sign on May 1, which "is going to help you purge," May explained, "and you're going to see a massive culmination of a massive transformation that you began six months ago."

The month of May is a huge turning point for you, the astrologer said, "and it's going to be only for the positive," especially when it comes to "finances and money." So, with full support from the universe, expect something big to enter your life between now and May 20.

4. Virgo

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Taurus is an earth sign like you, and "Anytime you're in the season of your element, you just feel like the universe has your back," May said. Lucky for you, Virgo, this means that "Whatever you move towards or take during Taurus season is supported and will be successful."

Whether you decide to travel more or study something new, between now and May 20, you're on your way to becoming the best and wisest version of yourself yet.

5. Capricorn

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The earthy energy of Taurus season is very compatible with you, Capricorn. From now until May 20, you're completely in your element (literally) as the world around you seems to bend to support you. You're seeing signs of everything you've been manifesting starting to become your reality, especially when it comes to love.

During this astrological season, "Relationships get so much better," May explained. "You can meet someone that makes your heart skip a million beats per minute. You could put in a lot of effort in relationships, and there could be a special someone."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.