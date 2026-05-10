Your Weekly Love Horoscope For May 11 - 17: The Good Outweighs The Bad This Week

Weekly love horoscopes for May 11 - 17, 2026 are here for each zodiac sign. This isn’t a bad week for love, but there are a few days that could be pitfalls to watch for. We begin the week on a good note as Mercury, the planet of communication, aligns with lucky Jupiter, which is a good energy for conversation and generally good times. Tuesday is great for getting together with someone special, but the first day to act wth caution arrives on May 14 when the Sun conjuncts Mercury. Don’t let your ego lead the way or get too engrossed in your own opinions to the exclusion of others’ ideas. Sparks usually fly under this energy. It’s up to you to make sure they are the good kind.

When the Taurus New Moon rises on May 16, we concern ourselves with matters of the heart. This moon makes no negative aspects, so this should be pleasant for most, especially since Taurus is typically a grounding and solid influence. Energy changes again on May 17 when Mercury enters Gemini, a great sign for networking or asking someone out. Mercury conjuncts Uranus from May 17 to 18, which represents an exciting day for some or a day we receive unexpected news. Nothing can be trusted to remain solid today, so plan accordingly.

Weekly love horoscopes for May 11 - 17, 2026:

Aries

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You experience some breakthrough moments this week, Aries.

If you have a love interest, things become clearer this week in terms of where you stand and vice versa. This is especially true if you are able to face uncomfortable issues.

If there's any emotional baggage ready to be released, the new moon helps you with this over the weekend.

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Taurus

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The new moon on May 16 is your annual birthday moon, Taurus. This energy serves as a reset in many areas of your life, including love.

This is quite a pleasant week overall for your relationships. You likely experience some communication breakthroughs that lead to greater understanding this week.

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Gemini

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Venus is in your sign, Gemini, which is making you magnetic. You've been experiencing more luck and attraction to and from others, and that continues this week.

You have some great moments for good conversation and understanding this week. Just don’t jump to any rapid conclusions on the 17th when Mercury conjuncts Uranus.

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Cancer

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This week, you experience more harmonious communication and connections. It's a great week to move forward with a new relationship if you are in that situation, Cancer.

Saturday's new moon falls in your eighth house of transformation, which also rules intimacy. There's a really good chance a relationship goes to a new level this weekend.

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Leo

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Depending on your situation, Leo, you could either advance a relationship this week or mend fences in one that could use a little TLC.

The new moon is not totally in harmony with you, but it brings stability through effort. Keep this in mind towards the end of the week, which may bring a disruption in communication or an unexpected twist.

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Virgo

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The Taurus new moon is very compatible with you and holds the potential to open new doors or lead to greater stability. You have some consequential conversations this week, Virgo, but they're positive.

Keep in mind that May 17 is a confusing day, so don’t take things too seriously. It's better to just let the erratic energy pass.

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Libra

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This week, your focus is on solid communication and intimacy if you have someone special in your life. This includes not only physical touch, but also the way the relationship makes you feel. You may feel a greater need to belong and be grounded.

May 17 brings some unexpected communication, Libra. Keep an open mind.

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Scorpio

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The Sun and Mercury are transiting your house of partners this week, Scorpio. This is followed by a new moon in the same place on the 16th.

Your focus is on feeling grounded this week. If you're in a relationship, practice staying present. If you're single, this is a good time to meet someone special.

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Sagittarius

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You are likely to feel optimistic this week and desire more concrete communication. Mercury’s move into Gemini on Sunday switches your focus to partnerships more than it has been, whether you are single or partnered.

Sunday’s Mercury-Uranus conjunction may present a shock, or you could experience a relationship disruption. However, it doesn’t seem permanent.

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Capricorn

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This is a great week with both the Sun and Mercury in your fifth house of love, Capricorn. Better yet, this energy is followed by a new moon in here as well.

You have an exciting weekend ahead of you, likely even one of the year’s best if you give it a chance. Sunday is a little unpredictable and things are very changeable, so try not to get too comfortable with your plans.

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Aquarius

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Your love life is centered on finding truth and a more solid foundation this week. You are interested in finding something more real than superficial, Aquarius.

On Sunday, Mercury enters your fifth house of love, so expect to have a greater focus on your love life in the coming weeks. This weekend brings a surprise.

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Pisces

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The Taurus energy this week seems magical and more solid than you expected, Pisces. If you are single, you could meet someone new through socializing or in your particular neighborhood or area.

Over the weekend, the new moon provides a grounding and romantic energy. Make the most of it!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.