5 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Deep Love From Now Until May 18, 2026

Five zodiac signs are attracting luck and deep love from now until May 18, 2026, while Venus is in Gemini.

As an astrologer named May explained, Venus in Gemini "blesses these signs in love and money." For the next couple of weeks, "Everything becomes flirtatious, exciting, yet extremely destined," the astrologer added.

Feeling like the most confident and happiest version of themselves, these signs are lighting up rooms with their energy alone. So, if you've been hoping for brighter days, look no further. The month of May could just be your best month yet.

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1. Gemini

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Venus is in your sign bringing "bliss and peace," May said. As this energy heals you from the inside out, the positive vibes attract more good things into your life. This is crucial, as you’ve been going through some big endings in your life for the past few months.

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From now until May 18, you feel much more like your flirty and light-hearted self. Pay attention to the people you meet over the next couple of weeks, as they'll likely become important to you very quickly. But as May explained, it's not just your relationships that benefit from this energy. Having Venus, the planet that also rules money, in your sign also benefits you financially.

2. Sagittarius

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From now until May 18, Sagittarius, you're attracting a lot of luck in love. Not only is “Someone is capturing your heart, you’re capturing theirs," May explained, adding that it's very likely that "You’re going to meet somebody that completely alters the course of your life” during this time.

Expect love to grow deeper as you truly become one. Though you're typically known for being a bit of a commitment-phobe, this energy encourages considering getting a little more serious with someone. So, if you’re ready, commitment is calling your name in May.

3. Aquarius

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Venus in Gemini influences your fifth house, which represents “pleasure, romance, your inner child, connection, that crush-like feeling," May said. "And Venus is going to desire all of it.” According to the astrologer, the next couple of weeks are "so much fun" for you.

If you go on any dates, don't be surprised if it feels like they're the best you've ever had. Your confidence and self-worth are at all-time highs right now, Aquarius. You know your worth, and your high value is very clear to others right now, attracting the best of the best into your life.

4. Taurus

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Taurus, you’ve been going through it for the past few years. Luckily, both your love life and luck are about to take off for the better. Venus in Gemini "is a huge, powerful moment for you, your career, your finances, your wealth," May explained, noting that "You might find yourself spending more, but ultimately, luck with money is on your side.”

Whether it’s through a business endeavor or in your career, this sudden increase in finances opens up several new opportunities. That being said, move carefully with how you spend, and you’ll see just how good the universe rewards you.

5. Scorpio

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You're attracting a lot of money luck right now, Scorpio. However, "the abundance is going to come through the sources of other people’s money," May explained. "Taxes, insurances, loans, if you need to borrow something all of a sudden, everyone around you is giving you the thumbs up.” It’ll feel sudden, however, now is the time to take advantage and financially stabilize yourself for the rest of the year.

When it comes to love, expect a powerful merger to occur. From deepening your emotional bonds to learning to be vulnerable, Venus is encouraging you to relieve yourself from fears when it comes to intimacy and connection.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.