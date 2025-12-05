Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From December 8 - 14

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each zodiac sign from December 8 - 14, 2025. The month of December brings Bing-Xu (Dog) entering Ding-Hai (Pig) energy, and this week, we are going from active Yang energy to introspective Yin energy.

The week of December 8 starts with a Close Day and ends on Sunday with an Initiate Day, so use this week to complete unfinished projects from the start of the month in preparation for new routines, journeys, and adventures next month.

Advertisement

There are no Full Moons or New Moons this week. The only day to exercise caution is on Wednesday, December 10, a Remove Day. Declutter, delegate, and remove unnecessary items from your schedule. Set a new goal for 2026, and take your first step toward its fulfillment on Tuesday, December 8, which will be an Establish day. Thursday is busy; use it for completing your errands. Friday is for rest; meditate and set your plans for the future. Saturday is perfect for family time and date night with friends or someone special. On Sunday, you can start your new project!

Let's find out what else is in store for your animal sign this week.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, a productive week is ahead, and the biggest gains will be in your relationships. You're making plans, setting clear boundaries for what is expected of you and others, and making wise decisions regarding time management. Handle your personal and work-related projects on Monday and Tuesday. Negotiate and delegate on Thursday.

Your best day of the week is Tuesday, December 9, because its energy is compatible with your animal sign. This is an ideal time to write and plan your New Year's resolutions. If you have vacation or holiday plans you need to refine, make phone calls or send emails. Solidify the objective so you know what needs to be done and when.

Advertisement

You'll have an excellent relationship with a Rabbit zodiac sign, especially over the weekend. Their fairmindedness and ability to act diplomatically will refresh your spirit. They can provide you with soft honesty that helps you to resolve problems, but not create conflict.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A quiet week is ahead, Dragon, and you're going to be working behind the scenes much more than in the limelight. You'll have a great relationship or interaction with a Monkey zodiac sign, who can help you to focus on what needs to get done and how. Their vision will help you change your perspective and take action, specifically around Thursday.

Your best day this week is Saturday, December 13, when you'll feel anchored and grounded. The best color to wear for power is deep jade or emerald green. If you have a project you need to complete, your most productive days are Thursday through Saturday. Keep Monday for clearing away old energy; declutter, donate used items, and replace things that are broken, worn down or no longer helpful.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are learning to use the word "no" healthily and productively, Goat, and this week you get to practice simplicity. You are learning life lessons from a Pig, who teaches you how to clear up communication problems, create emotional safety and choose situations that align with your cherished values.

Gold is the perfect color for you to wear to foster creativity and joy. You'll want to work on your projects and anything you want to complete before the month is over on Friday and Saturday. Friday is perfect for working with others because your confidence is at its strongest then. Should Thursday feel challenging, avoid running from problems. Instead, address overwhelming emotions and stay present in the moment. Consistency will be essential to your success.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, enjoy this month, but keep your sights on January. This week, plan ahead by creating an implementation plan for 2026. Reflect on this year and consider what you want to change or improve on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, write down how you will take action each month. Then, review it with a friend before you start on Sunday.

Your best day this week is Sunday, December 15, when you're motivated and driven to start something new. On Thursday, you sense what areas of your life, from clutter to situations, need to be removed. Listen to your heart and don't be afraid to create distance.

Your best color this week is red for power, as it provides you with heat and energy. The animal sign that helps you the most will be the Tiger, for their daring and driven personality pushes you to do what you promise you'll do. Pace yourself by watching the calculated mindset of a Tiger. Not all forward growth requires speed.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Avoid multitasking at the start of this week, Monkey. Instead, focus on finishing things and concentrate on what you're doing and when. Be strategic, which sometimes means doing less. On Monday, a meaningful conversation takes place. A partnership could form with a Dragon, your most compatible animal sign this week.

If something feels off or a commitment isn't working, renegotiate your wants on Thursday. What you invest your energy in will yield a positive outcome. Sunday is the day to pitch your ideas, barter or trade or ask for support from others. Your ally is the Dragon, and your power color is copper, for profitability.

Advertisement

Ox

Design: YourTango

You're really good at creating things, Ox, so this week, stick to solid habits that lead to your success. Don't edit your efforts. Instead, focus on what you're doing and remain consistent. You may feel like your system is off on Thursday, but don't let distractions or setbacks make you think you have to change things up. Instead, declutter your mind of negative self-talk; keep only what's useful.

Advertisement

Your power color is brown, which will keep you grounded and ensure your stamina at work remains strong. You will work best with a Rooster, and if you meet someone with this animal sign, know you're about to enter a period of growth. Don't underestimate the power of collaboration.

Your best day of the week is Tuesday, December 9, a good day to organize your finances and update your schedule. Be sure to check emails and voicemails, and go through the paperwork that's piled up over the holidays. To enjoy a lovely weekend, use Thursday as an errand day and protect your time for increased productivity.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, this is the week where your attention needs to be redirected toward the things you want to finish. You'll be tempted to overindulge in rest, food and social situations on Monday, but stay true to your schedule and try not to let distractions pull you from your goals.

Your best color to wear this week is Mauve for romance and to increase your sense of calm and peace of mind. Remain open to emotional connection. You may find solace in friendships, specifically with a Goat.

Be careful with vices that you may lean on during times of stress. Avoid overeating when out with friends, and try not to become distracted by doomscrolling. Your goal is to bring closure to various lingering unfinished tasks before the end of the month. Aim to close out personal goals so you can plan for 2026 mid-month.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Your best day of the week will be Friday, December 12, so start the week with something to look forward to. You will want to incorporate sea green and shades of light greens to instill a sense of mental clarity and confidence in your day-to-day tasks.

If you have a friend or coworker with a Dog animal sign, look for opportunities to talk and share ideas. You'll find that their advice is excellent, and their delivery is perfect for calming concerns and helping you see the big picture without getting lost in the details.

Advertisement

Friday is for friendships. Saturday is for planning. Use the weekend to socialize, collaborate, and get in tune with your life purpose.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, this week offers fresh opportunities to make changes in your life that will carry over into the new year. On Monday, close up old projects because on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll be creating new frameworks. Tuesday is for testing the waters to see what will work; meanwhile, Wednesday is for recalibrating, reviewing, and deciding what appears promising for new growth.

Advertisement

Maintain optimism without being overly optimistic in the name of productivity. On Wednesday, don't overshoot your shots; in other words, don't take on more than you can handle. Keep a realistic sense of timing. Remember, building requires intelligence more than brawn; work smarter, not harder or broader.

Your power color for the week is gray, for strategic thinking and detachment. The best animal sign for you to work with will be the Monkey. Their knack for quick work will help you see where you can cut corners and be more agile.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The primary lesson you learn this week is emotional resilience and restraint. You're a go-getter animal sign, and when you set your mind to do something, you run until it's done. Yet, this week, you're going to learn to set your standards higher than ever before.

You need to focus, because reaching them will be challenging. There will be tension, and you'll grow stronger as a result. Pay attention to Ox animal signs, because they help model and emulate what true boss energy looks like. Their resilience and determination are nothing short of inspirational.

Monday is your refinement day; on Thursday, finish things and then celebrate. Friday, you'll figure out if anything was missed; Saturday, it's time to rest and enjoy all that you've accomplished. Your power color for this week is pearl. Wear white clothing or eat white foods to help you integrate excellence and a sense of purity.

Advertisement

Snake

Design: YourTango

Write this down, Snake: trust your intuition, which is strong this week. You'll like being around people who foster a sense of peace and trust when your psychic nature nudges you to act, even though there's no logical reason for your decision.

Advertisement

Your power color of the week is deep rose or amber, for support of your spiritual nature. You will want to avoid assuming anything on Thursday, especially if a project, date or event is cancelled. A Remove Day can eliminate tasks, freeing your time and allowing you to adjust your schedule without worry.

Your best day this week is Sunday, December 14, but it comes with a warning: you are empowered to make decisions for yourself; however, the point at which you feel you need to do something will come when someone else tries to get you to do what they want.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You feel like yourself the week of December 8, Tiger, because your steadfast drive and determination are in full expression. You feel bold when around a Horse animal sign; their free-thinking and spirit of adventure will give you the courage to do what you do best: take action.

On Monday, eliminate projects and tasks that keep you from doing your best work. On Tuesday and Wednesday, plan and collaborate with others while remaining open to suggestions. You will want to pivot on Thursday, but resist the urge. Your rewards will come from perseverance when working toward your goals.

Your best color to wear is bold blues for trust and loyalty. Expect to discover something important about yourself and others on Friday. Truths will be revealed, and you will receive recognition for your leadership and strength. You don't have to brag or push yourself into the limelight. The universe will do the work for you!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.