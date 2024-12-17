What The 2025 Tarot Horoscope Predicts For Virgo All Year

Virgo, your 2025 tarot card is The Wheel of Fortune, revealing a year of good luck and positive changes that involve letting go of the past to make room for the future.

What Virgo's 2025 tarot horoscope predicts for the year

This year, you're stepping into a journey of wonder and success. Finding space for positive change will be a synch for you since being organized is one of your strengths. But don't expect an overnight miracle.

Each month will teach you something about yourself that you need to know. The first six months are dedicated to personal growth. You'll face your fears from January to June and work on inner healing. With strength and courage, you take action in July, leading to a wonderful close of the year in December.

January 2025: Nine of Swords

January opens the door to emotional healing, beginning with concerns for the future. What worries you? Do you wonder where your career will be in the next five or ten years? Do you want things to be better than they were for you in 2024?

Fear and anxiety remain in the backdrop of your mind throughout January, and these two emotions can motivate (or demotivate you) — the good news is that the choice is yours.

But, if you confront fears head-on at the start of the year, you will begin the change process on the right foot. Knowing what you need helps you enter February with the right frame of mind: personal responsibility. What you can control, you do. What you can't? Leave it to the universe to pick up and do its stuff.

February 2025: Knight of Pentacles

February is about personal responsibility and action. The foundation is set in January, and now that February is here, you can roll up your sleeves and get to work.

You're going to be a superstar, Virgo. A real human being that others can depend on. You might already believe yourself to be fully dependable; however, be open to growth.

This month, expand your talents to a whole new level. Consider a mini-course in project management or a small training on how to be more punctual or organized. Even the slightest improvement can boost your current skill set. You want to be a leader in every way possible.

March 2025: Death, reversed

March is about breaking through old patterns and seeing yourself and the world in a new light. This month, you will build on what you've learned about yourself in January and what you've learned to master in February.

But expect resistance. It's hard work to be a leader, and you may wonder why you decided to push yourself so hard instead of feeling satisfied with less. This 'death' of the self can be emotionally challenging. Yet, it's the start of a rebirth cycle where you gracefully give thanks to the person you once were because that individual helped you to be you now. Then, you can start a new chapter in your life with a sense of purpose and great destiny.

You'll make this mental adjustment, creating grit and stamina — two traits you'll need in April.

April 2025: The Magician

April is about doing things that have to be done because they are on your to-do list — bye-bye feelings and hello, commitment and determination. The month of April teaches you one thing: how to follow through on whatever you say you will accomplish. Set your goals carefully because you will want to reach every one of them.

People will observe you from a distance; some will cheer you from the sidelines, and others may hope you'll fall. It doesn't matter. What will matter more than anything is that you tap into your inner resolve. During moments when you want to quit but don't, you'll deepen your character. What can happen is thinking that others can do the same, but sometimes that's impossible.

May 2025: Six of Pentacles, reversed

May is about humility and learning to accept people where they are. You strive to be the best person you can be, so you want your partner and family to do the same. This may be a great thought in theory; however, it may not be a realistic expectation to project on others.

You have to be careful not to push people to hustle the same way that you are doing. You may come across as judgmental or self-centered in May if you are overly preachy about living a healthy life that's productive and busy.

Instead, model the type of lifestyle you think is best. Be approachable when others ask questions. You might become a significant influence passively, which can be the better way to go.

June 2025: King of Cups

June is about cultivating a positive relationship with a male friend, business associate, or someone you trust who is authoritative and easy to talk to. June may be centered on building a positive relationship with a male child, father, grandpa, or uncle.

If you don't have a male relative actively involved in your life, this month is dedicated to your masculine energy. What competitive things would you like to participate in? How might you find healthy ways to channel protective energy that's both nurturing and kind? What areas of your life do you desire more intentionality and focus?

Spend time meditating and thinking about what it means to have a balance between the feminine and masculine in your own life.

July 2025: Two of Wands

July is here, and now you're ready to start a new chapter in your life. Hitting the reset button mid-year may seem odd since people typically consider the new year a fresh start. You had some things you need to focus on, personally and professionally. Now that you've set areas of your life to rest and created a solid foundation for yourself, you can build on it.

If you have not done so yet, create a vision board. Write down your objectives and goals for the next six months, including the action steps you plan to take to reach each item. Ask yourself what you need. Conduct a S.W.O.T self-analysis. What are your strengths, weaknesses and opportunities? Take a few personality tests if you feel unsure about your personality needs to make the year successful.

August 2025: Seven of Pentacles

August is about cultivating a mindset of patience and perseverance. When you start to do things a certain way, you will want to see instantaneous results, but life doesn't work like that. It can be easy to lose momentum if your efforts go unrecognized or unrewarded.

Don't give up easily. Stay true to your commitment and strategy. You may be unaware of the growth you're creating because it's not manifested concrete results; however, trust the process.

September 2025: Knight of Wands

September is about project management and getting in control of your time. You may dislike flying by the seat of your pants, so in September, having a solid game plan is essential. Do you use a paper planner or a digital one? Do you coordinate your schedule with friends or family members? What can you do to make sure everyone is on the same page?

Order your 2026 planner so you have it ready to go. Watch videos on how to get organized. Plan your decluttering strategy for the winter holiday. Pull out heavier clothing to prepare for the cooler temperatures and sort through summer clothes you no longer need or want to keep.

October 2025: Queen of Cups, reversed

The holidays are here, and now it's time to enjoy family and festivities, starting with Halloween. You will want to start this month prepared to tackle everything you hope to accomplish, from finding the perfect costume to knowing where your holiday lights are to put them up before Thanksgiving Day. This month comes with a warning: don't overextend yourself.

Your desire to make each moment special for the people you love must include yourself. Try to schedule something relaxing over the weekend. Go for walks in the evening. Visit a spa and get your nails done. Cook ahead so you're not eating too much fast food on the run. Don't overcommit or make promises you can't keep due to time restrictions.

November 2025: The World, reversed

November is a month when you learn to be patient. Some rewards from your hard work and effort will be delayed in November. You may hear that your anticipated payment doesn't come in until December. There might be a response or promise you hope to have fulfilled in November, but the situation did not work out as planned due to various circumstances.

Having a plan b is important to avoid time loss in November. If you have travel plans and need a pet sitter, line up two people you can trust to ensure minimal disruptions. Ask for time off early, including time you'll need in 2026. Be flexible. Write down what you need and work from a detailed plan and checklist to stay on track.

December 2025: Nine of Wands

December is about closure, stability, and appreciating the life you've built for yourself. For you, Virgo, stability doesn't imply boring. You'll relish how predictable life has become.

You will find yourself at a place in life where things flow smoothly. This is the perfect time to write down all the great things you've accomplished. The foundation you established in 2025 can give you everything you need to plan for the future.

