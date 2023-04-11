The Astrology Of Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Broke Up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship is probably the most unique out of all of Swift's public relationships. For one, it lasted a whole six years (from 2017 to 2023) while most of Swift's other relationships only lasted a few months to a bit over one year. For another, Alwyn and Swift kept their relationship super private — to the extent that they never even appeared at any red-carpet event together!

But now, despite years of speculation about the couple secretly being married, it appears the couple has parted ways over “differences in their personalities,” People exclusively reports. Swift even switched out the track “Invisible String,” which was about two soulmates, to the breakup ballad “The 1” in her Eras tour setlist one week before the news of their breakup made it to the internet.

So what was it about Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift that made the pair stick together for so long? And why did the two break up now? Let's take a look at the astrology between them to find out.

Before we talk about their breakup, let's look at the synastry between Swift and Joe Alwyn's birth charts. Alwyn's time of birth is not publicly known, so we will focus more on the planetary synastry between the two and the house interactions with Swift's natal chart.

Photo: Astro-Seek

First of all, Joe Alwyn's Moon and Mars directly light up Swift's seventh house of partnerships, with his Moon also conjuncting Swift's Descendant. The latter is a big indicator of a soulmate relationship. But it also hints at an emotionally compatible work relationship.

Alwyn's Mercury is also directly conjunct Swift's North Node, so being with Alwyn would directly help Swift achieve soul growth and expose her to new ways of thinking. This is evidenced by the way the two even co-wrote ten songs together, spread out over her last three albums "Reputation," "Folklore" and "Midnights."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn also have a lot of Lilith connections between their charts. And while this can definitely hint at a strong sexual attraction behind the scenes, it also reveals a heightened desire for secrecy.

Interestingly, Swift's Jupiter and Moon are conjunct each other in the eighth house in Cancer in her natal chart, which reveals that Swift will be on the same page with whoever she ultimately chooses to marry or be in a long-term relationship with. And since Alwyn's Sun in Pisces is directly conjunct Swift's fourth house of home (specifically her IC), it's no wonder the two stuck together for so long. Although, with Swift's retrograde Jupiter in her birth chart so close to her Chiron (which is also retrograde), there's a big possibility the person she will end up marrying will be someone from her past who comes back into her life.

The astrology of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup

From an astrological standpoint, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have an incredibly solid synastry between their birth charts. So why did they break up?

According to insider reports, the two parted ways “amicably” and “without any drama.” They felt "they were not the right fit for one another.” But from an astrological perspective, it could have been because of Saturn.

Both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have a lot of planets and points in Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. And Saturn has been transiting through these signs over the last six years. So it's possible that Saturn was the reason why the two were pretty serious about each other right from the start, with Swift even saying in 2018 that she believed Alwyn was "the One" — only for the relationship to get to a point where they both started questioning if they were really ready for a serious commitment like marriage and evaluating if they were truly a good fit for each other.

It's known that Joe Alwyn never wanted to be overshadowed by Taylor Swift's fame or be seen just as “Taylor Swift's boyfriend.” He also has been vocal about being an intensely private person and being “wary of fame.” In fact, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2022, Alwyn said, “If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.”

That's awfully non-committal for a relationship with so much Saturn energy where one partner keeps writing songs about the two being soulmates.

So, it's possible once the transiting Saturn started conjuncting Alwyn's Sun in Pisces, he started to contemplate if Swift and he were truly a good fit for each other. And the “differences in their personalities” reason behind their breakup, as reported by an insider, could have been this.

Alwyn and Swift also went through their individual Saturn returns during the course of their six-year-long relationship. And that is known to make people in a committed relationship either get married to each other or realize they are not meant to be and break up.

And since Joe Alwyn's Venus in Pisces is ahead of him in his astrology chart, it's possible that he will move on from Swift pretty quickly — perhaps even marry his next girlfriend when the transiting Saturn in Pisces conjuncts his Venus.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.