If there was a song for every single time Taylor Swift talked about one of her previous relationships — well, we’d have her entire discography.

All jokes aside, Swift has been through a lot of relationships and has documented all of them within her songs, so it’s no surprise that she has high standards for the people she wants to date.

She’s talked about it a lot in her interviews, so we thought we’d cover all of the things she wants from her man.

Here are 9 strict rules Taylor Swift allegedly makes her boyfriends follow.

1. Her boyfriends have to want kids.

Before you get into a serious relationship, you have to find a way to suss out whether or not your potential partner wants to have kids or not.

If you’re not both on the same page, there’s going to be heartbreak later on.

In 2012 when Swift was on the cover of Cosmopolitan, she revealed what she wanted most aside from her musical career was to be a mother.

"Being a mom full time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them,” she told them. “One day, I'm sure. But that's the only other thing that could be as thrilling for me as doing this.”

A source exclusively revealed to US Weekly in 2020 that she and her fiance Joe Alwyn have talked about having kids.

“Taylor and Joe have discussed children,” they said. “She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes.”

Maybe her time will come with Alwyn, but for now, at least she knows he’s down for becoming a father.

2. He has to be famous — or at least successful.

All of her exes are celebrities. All of them.

If you’re going to date one of the most successful musical artists of all time then you’re going to have to be at least somewhat successful.

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com, she sees it as a requirement that her boyfriend can match her success.

“She wants someone on her level when it comes to their career, plus, they have to be hot – like leading man hot,” they said.

Fortunately for Swift, Alwyn meets those requirements — maybe that’s why they’ve been together for so long.

3. Her boyfriend must be capable of collaborating with her.

As a singer, songwriter, and arguable actress (Cats? Really?), she wants someone who she can work with to either advance both of their careers or just as a fun couple activity.

She’s done it several times in the past.

In 2009, while she was working on her third studio album, Speak Now, she was dating Taylor Lautner, who coincidentally starred in the movie she was acting in — the 2010 comedy, Valentine’s Day.

She collaborated with Calvin Harris on the hit song “This Is What You Came For,” and was featured on John Mayer’s “Half Of My Heart,” back when she was dating them (not at the same time, of course).

She’s also had some help with songwriting from Alwyn as he has been credited on a handful of her songs like “Evermore” and “Champagne Problems.”

If you’re going to date Swift, you better be able to contribute to her career.

4. He has to be okay with having a song written about him.

This one might seem like a joke, but it’s the inevitable truth that all of Swift’s exes have had to encounter in their lifetimes.

She WILL write a song about you, whether it has to do with the breakup, how you got together, or how it’s going.

People will eat up all of Swift’s songs about love and heartbreak — it’s literally what she’s known for.

Most recently, she released a 10-minute video for the song "All Too Well" that she wrote nearly a decade ago but rereleased recently that was allegedly about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

That video now has over 65 million views. The song came out in 2012.

5. Swift’s boyfriend must have at least one sister and a good relationship with his mom.

When that source leaked to HollywoodLife.com that Swift had “as successful as me” on her list of boyfriend demands, they also mentioned that his family life is important to her too.

“She wants a guy that has at least one sister,” they said, “because she thinks it will make him a better boyfriend.”

Unfortunately, Alwyn might not be the one because he has two brothers and no sisters, but maybe she’s made an exception for him.

Not only that, but “He has to have a good relationship with his parents, especially his mom, but he can’t be a mama’s boy.”

She probably thinks it would be in the same vein as having a sister because how you treat the most important woman in your life is likely going to be indicative of how you treat the next most important woman in your life, not including any sisters.

6. Her boyfriend also has to get along with her family.

As you can probably tell from the previous rule, family is important to her.

True Swifties know that she’s kept a close relationship with her parents over the years, even as they went through a divorce and her brother is one of her best friends.

Her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee from Pennsylvania in order for her to be able to pursue a musical career in country music, and once brought home Tom Hiddleston to meet them.

Meeting the parents is a big deal, and so is meeting all of her friends — which he did.

According to E! News, Hiddleston became close to the family while filming I Saw the Light, and even went on a double date with Swift’s close friend and granddaughter of famed musician Hank Williams, Holly Williams.

"The group got along great and it ended up being a long 3-hour dinner," said an eyewitness.

7. The guy has to make the first move — she won’t.

Swift wants her man to be interested in her all the way — if he wants to be with her, then he better show it.

During an exclusive interview with TheBoot.com, Swift revealed her rule regarding how she treats her relationships.

“I have this rule: I don't call a guy first. You can't ever send two text messages in a row,” she said. “If they don't answer your text messages, then that's fine. Don't stress it out and send another text message.”

She says that you should be confident, a whole person, and that you shouldn’t “need” to talk to someone else.

“If you're like, 'I need to talk to you! Why didn't you call me back?' — if you're that girl, then nobody's going to want to date you,” she explained.

It’s good to know that she’s not nagging Alwyn about needing to talk to him, but it’s not always a bad thing to want to rely on someone else.

8. He better not play any games.

Swift is not getting into a relationship to play mind games or wonder whether or not his heart is really in it — she needs her man to give his all.

“All you can do is be honest and real with him as you get to know each other,” she said, according to E! News. “Deciding not to play games is the best way to go because it keeps things simple: If he messes it up by playing around with your heart, you'll know he doesn't deserve you.”

If he’s not ready to commit or tries to mess with your heart, then he’s not worth any of the trouble.

9. If you wanna be her lover, you gotta get with her friends.

In the same way that her family needs to like you, her friends need to like you — but I’m not talking about her home friends, I’m talking about her A-list girl posse.

In 2015, during her cover interview with Vanity Fair, she talked about how she needs her friends to like the people she dates and why it’s important to her.

“Oh, it’s so important. In every friendship group, you’ve got one or two girls where you hear people say, ‘Oh, she’s so different around her boyfriend!’ I never wanted to be that girl,” she said.

“So that was a huge goal of mine: never ever become someone else for the sake of a relationship.”

She wants her group of girlfriends — which includes A-list celebrities like Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid — to keep her in check while also improving the quality of their relationship.

Swift is a high-A-list celebrity, therefore her demands are set at an unsurprisingly high standard.

Hopefully, Alwyn is capable of following all these rules, because if not, her next man will.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.