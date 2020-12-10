Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Married? The Photo That Has Fans Convinced

2020 has been one heck of a rollercoaster for everyone — especially Taylor Swift fans, who were surprised with not one, but two new Swift albums in a span of less than six months.

Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement that her second album of 2020, evermore , would be released at midnight on Dec. 11.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer started promoting her new album on social media shortly after her announcement, and fans are going bonkers over a picture of Taylor in what looks like a wedding dress.

Naturally, fans from all over are posing the same question:

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn married?

Swift is famous for her ever-changing love life, but she and British actor Joe Alwyn have been together for a few years now. Thanks to the photo below, fans think Swift and Alwyn have already tied the knot in secret.

Here's what to know about their mostly private relationship, including clues about whether the pair are married, engaged, or just dating.

Alwyn got his start in British films.

Joe Alwyn doesn't have the name recognition that Taylor does, but he's a rising star in his own right.

British-born, he trained in acting and literature at the University of Bristol and studied acting at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

He's done a number of British films, including Boy Erased, but he's best known for Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

It's never been confirmed when exactly the couple started dating.

The beginning of Swift and Alwyn's romance has always been a bit of a mystery, probably due to the fact that the couple are known for being so private.

However, Alwyn was first linked to Swift in spring of 2017 when they were photographed together in Nashville, shortly after she split from Tom Hiddleston.

By July of 2017, the pair were seen out on double dates with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

They were spotted together again in December 2017.

In December 2017, the couple hit Ed Sheeran's Jingle Bell Ball and fans spotted them kissing and dancing the night away.

TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WHILST ED SINGS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/PWKUGpqp2c — crystal (@swiftsmicheIe) December 10, 2017

Alwyn didn't publicly acknowledge the relationship until 2018.

In September 2018, Alwyn told British Vogue that the two were indeed a couple, but that doesn't mean he wanted to discuss the details.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private. And that has now sunk in for people but I really prefer to talk about work,” he said.

Sources claim that Swift is the "happiest she's ever been" with Alwyn.

Friends say this relationship is the real deal and Swift is loving being with Alwyn, especially without all the prying eyes around. In July 2018, a source revealed, "Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Could Alwyn be "the one"?

Not only is the couple extremely happy, Taylor has told friends that she can see a future with Alwyn.

In March 2018, a person close to Swift said, “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her.” The feeling is mutual, according to the insider, and “Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor.”

Alwyn may have popped the question already.

So, has the pair started planning a wedding? Some sources say yes. In October 2018, one insider alleged that Joe proposed with “a gorgeous, vintage engagement ring."

The source went on to say that the couple would wed in England and "Taylor’s ideal ceremony would be held in a classic old church with an organ playing, and Taylor would love to walk down the aisle in a white gown with a long train.”

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged?

Fans of the couple have been speculating an engagement between Swift and Alwyn for a while now. The speculation has grown after the release of Miss Americana, in which there's a scene where the singer is wearing what appears to be a large diamond ring.

There's been no confirmation one way or the other from Alwyn and Swift themselves, but when the director of the documentary, Lana Wilson, was asked about the scene in question, she only revealed that, “Whoa. I’m going to have to revisit that scene.”

Swift's photo of herself in a white dress has fans talking.

After Taylor posted the picture of herself in a white dress to her Instagram, fans are convinced that she's going to make the announcement that she and Joe Alwyn are married.

"OKAY I HAVE A THEORY, I THINK TAYLOR IS GOING TO REVEAL SOON SHE'S ENGAGED (OR EVEN MARRIED!) IDK WHY BUT THE DRESS OF THE WILLOW MV GIVES ME WEDDING DRESS VIBES SO... NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF WE TALK ABOUT MISS SWIFT," one fan passionately tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "You guys. Someone may have already said this. I can’t keep up with my TL today, but is @taylorswift13 going to share she’s married? That’s totally a wedding dress look for the #willowmusicvideo and #evermore is like (for) ever more..."

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Taylor Swift doesn't do anything by accident, so we'll have to see what the fuss is about when she drops her new song and music video at midnight on Dec. 11.

