Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For July 6, 2025

On July 6, 2025, the tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign brings honesty into the picture. The Moon will leave people-pleasing Libra to enter the forthright energy of Sagittarius. We learn to be more open and receptive to ideas and philosophies. As we learn about what other people think and feel, we become more comfortable expressing ourselves.

Sagittarius teaches us to be open-minded as we explore culture, higher thinking and concepts that aren't always easy to grasp, but worth wrestling with until understanding is reached. Let's find out what this means, based on a tarot card reading on July 6.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The tarot horoscopes for Sunday, July 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot

Aries, when life feels like a struggle, ask yourself what you are working towards. Do you see the goal clearly? Do you know why you want to reach it?

It's essential to have a clear understanding of what you gain by investing your time and effort. It's a lot easier for you to convince yourself to push harder for a dream you feel a strong connection to.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Taurus, take a moment to consider what you want and what you need with careful consideration. You may have a lack of clarity right now. The details or the big picture may be unclear, and that creates a sense of uncertainty and a lack of commitment.

So, take a step back. As the Judgement tarot card indicates, use your logic. Lean in on facts, reasoning, and details to help sharpen your perception.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

Gemini, it's not always what you know. Sometimes, all the hard work in the world won't make something happen.

There's got to be something more that comes from the core of your being that you can tap into. Character isn't always hard-wired.

You can cultivate it, grow it, and build it up so it's strong and a help to you during a tough day or an arduous journey.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers

Cancer, a relationship may appear to be less fulfilling to you lately. And as a result of your unhappiness, your attention diverts elsewhere. The Lovers tarot card is giving you an advanced warning to pay attention to what's going on internally for you.

You may think that something or someone outside of your current situation will provide you with things you can't get where you are. Don't sacrifice integrity to find out.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Hermit

Loneliness is a deep well of emotional energy that feels unpleasant when you are in it, but it can also provide a channel for personal growth.

During the depths of your sorrow, explore why you think the way you do. What's missing? What would make you feel better? Ask yourself exploratory questions to help you develop greater self-awareness.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant

A mentor relationship is a two-way street, and you are not on the begging end. Instead, you want there to be some sort of click where you feel like you can partner up positively.

If you have to force a friendship, the tension may be a signal to stop and ask yourself why. What are you trying to gain? What do you think you'll be able to prove if someone doesn't already see your value?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Libra, today, you learn to nestle between patience and perseverance. Moderation in all things is not easy when you want to know exactly where you stand at this moment.

You might try to push too hard when you need to relax and let things unfold at their own pace. It's in human nature to become impatient and make emotional demands so your mind can rest and anxiety can be put at ease.

However, the soul is here to learn and grow beyond the known. So, today, when you feel like you're not moving quickly enough, remind yourself that you're where you need to be.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

It's time to hit the reset button, Scorpio. Today starts a new day for you, and when a chapter in your life comes to an end, make a mental note of it. Life chapters of time have an astrological significance and are often confirmed by a tarot card.

You may have chosen this particular path, subconsciously or consciously, and there's value to what you are experiencing that extends beyond what you comprehend right now.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

Sagittarius, whether you feel down and out or happy and optimistic, the Sun tarot card is a symbol of hope. Recognize that your current relationship may be undergoing some changes that will help you reach a new level of understanding and compatibility.

As you learn from one another and grow more in tune with each other's needs, you start to become more intuitively connected. This day may feel like it's a test of your patience, but trust in the process.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress

Deciding to dedicate yourself to a person, idea or project is a huge commitment. You have to nurture something, make sacrifices and decide to place its needs ahead of your own at times.

Today's Empress tarot card may indicate that you're emotionally ready to take on this very loving role in life. You may not feel ready right now, but if you dig into your heart, you will find all you need to see the task through.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Justice

Aquarius, you are confident in your position today, and the Justice tarot card confirms that you are right to feel this way.

Are you working on a legal matter? It is likely to be ruled in your favor. Are you having to prove something to a partner or friend? They will see things from your perspective.

Whatever you face on July 6, it works out for you.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man

Pisces, are you putting your life on hold for someone who wouldn't do the same for you? There comes a point when you must honor yourself. Your intuition can nag and guilt you into thinking you're doing something for love.

But, what about self-love? Is it unwise to let your dreams fall by the wayside and put someone on a pedestal they don't belong on? Think about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.