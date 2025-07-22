Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The one-card tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign offer an insight into how to channel our emotional energy, particularly any hurts we carry from the past and the legacy of our family.

The Sun is in Leo, so we dare to connect with it, and our ego feels more confident and capable. This courage is what helps each astrological sign navigate through the Venus square to the South Node. The South Node enables us to address past issues and make changes from a place of self-love and confidence. Let's see what else this means for each zodiac sign, according to astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, avoid taking risks today, even if you feel like you've done all your homework and the act is calculated. The King of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning tarot card, specifically related to financial matters.

Buying lottery tickets if it's at the expense of your other bills or gambling with crypto and making bets are explicitly warned against, but also small things like making charges you aren't sure you can pay off later. The overall message is to be frugal and play it safe on July 23.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

Taurus, your tarot card, The Fool, is about embracing the unknown and leaving the past behind. There's really nothing better than a clean slate, and today's message is to let go of the past and begin living in the present.

The future is waiting for you, and if you are ready to see what you can accomplish beyond what you've already done, then July 23, 2025, is perfect for you. It's an invitation to embark on a new journey and explore.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

Gemini, you don't need to have a reason to retreat from the world and unplug. The Hermit tarot card is an invitation to explore your quieter, more spiritual side.

It's foreign nowadays to detach from social media, the pings of emails and phone notifications. However, it's good for your soul and your mind.

So, on July 23, 2025, it's time to invest energy into your inner world. How might the universe be pinging you to get your attention?

Get rid of distractions. The universe sends lots of signs, so open your eyes and commit to greater awareness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, your zodiac sign can become dependent on other people for emotional support or even financial support, and yes, that includes using a credit card. Self-sufficiency, what your Nine of Pentacles, reversed, wants you to know before it happens.

Today's tarot message for July 23 is to maintain balance and autonomy. You don't have to compete with others or place yourself in a compromising position by going into debt. Instead, choose to live within your means — emotionally, physically and financially.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

Leo, your happiness matters with every decision you make, even if it means disappointing other people. The Eight of Cups tarot card is asking you to think about the true meaning behind the word "authenticity."

Everything you do will fall into place the moment you start being honest and make decisions based on your inner truth. Relationships may feel like they require compromise to work, but the healthiest people never ask others to do that in the name of partnership.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Virgo, do you ever feel lonely or disconnected from people or your work? Today's message from the tarot is about the emotional connections you make with your environment, including people, places, things, and ideas.

You may be involved, doing things with others, and it may seem like you're fully engaged. But, inside your heart, you're not. Something is missing. On July 23, the message for today is to stop and ask yourself what that is and how to regain a sense of fulfillment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Devil, reversed

Libra, the truth is that you can break away from toxic situations, even if you accepted the terms in the past. On July 23, 2025, the Devil, reversed, may seem like a fearful tarot card to get, but it's a symbol of hope for the future.

The temptation to stay where you are, especially if it's rooted in fear, doesn't have to continue. The past will not define you. You can break free, and it will happen, even if you have to make changes you are unsure will work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant, reversed

Sometimes people will give really bad advice, Scorpio. You know when it doesn't make sense because there's an internal compass that tells you it's the wrong thing to do.

You might hear one person say something to you, and even get a mixed signal about a problem from searching online. On July 23, the tarot card, The Hierophant, reversed, is telling you to trust your instincts, even if they are unconventional.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Wands, reversed

Do you hold space for others, but not for yourself? The Six of Wands, reversed tarot, advises you to evaluate your priorities. That may mean setting aside a few hours of your schedule to focus on what you have going on.

It's very challenging to work while trying to figure out your life. Can you take a personal day? Even if it creates an imbalance for a day, it may be worth it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Cups reversed

A glass ceiling is a real phenomenon, and perhaps you feel like you're hitting it in your job, a relationship, or your personal life.

This is where the hard work begins, Capricorn. The message from today's tarot card, the Nine of Cups reversed, is to turn your energy inward and work on yourself. Explore a range of activities that promote personal growth and development.

Look for ways to be the best version of yourself and see how this helps you to level up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Justice, reversed

Fairness can be subjective, Aquarius. What your experiences have taught you about right and wrong may not be what others think or feel. And, the law may not have a rule for either opinion.

Today's Justice tarot card in reverse serves as a reminder that even in the most significant moments — whether judicial or in the public eye — we often don't know the truth. You may have to live it out to see.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups

It would be so lovely to be able to go back in time and relive all your best memories, Pisces. You can't in real life, but you can through photos, conversations with friends who were there, and via videos or posts you made on social media.

Today's Six of Cups tarot horoscope invites you to enjoy a brief return to nostalgia. Allow yourself the chance to look at how far you've come.

Review what experiences brought you joy, and maybe include the ones that made you sad, but you learned from.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.