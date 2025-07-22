4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On Wednesday, July 23

Four zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Two planetary transits help Leo, Gemini, Aquarius and Capricorn see areas of their personal and professional life that are ripe for change.

The Sun and Uranus work in harmony with each other on Wednesday. Venus, the planet that rules money, works with the North Node — the center of career and money-making in our astrology chart. Because the Sun is in Leo, zodiac signs with their Sun, Moon or Rising signs feel energized emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

With the Sun forming a harmonious aspect to Uranus, the planet of sudden events, Leos may experience a fortunate event in their social network, leading to an opportunity that fosters abundance and good fortune. Because Uranus rules Aquarians, an event that occurs in a partnership opens the door to a change that brings good fortune and a shift in life's direction.

Venus is in Gemini, and it will square the North Node, ruler of Capricorn. The North Node relates to work and self-image, so both Geminis and Capricorns receive feedback that fosters a sense of value or get an opportunity to boost their careers. Let's see what this means for four lucky and abundant astrological signs starting on Wednesday.

1. Leo

Leo, instability in your relationships can help you attract major luck and abundance into your daily life on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The Sun is still at the earliest degree of your zodiac sign. So, even though it's your birth season, there's a lot of emotional energy left from earlier this month. That will clear after the New Moon this Thursday. However, this instability works out for you, even though it's not how you'd like life to be.

Something unexpected will shake your world, and it may be a situation that unfolds in front of others. However, you have an a-ha moment due to this event, and it's as if a fire has been lit beneath your feet, prompting you to take action to protect your ego. Today may be the day you attract abundance out of sheer luck. You will not go looking for it, but it seems to find you as you start making changes to adjust your life to avoid a problem.

With the Sun in your sign, speaking to Uranus in Gemini, it will be your friendships that help you to find an opportunity, get connected with someone you need to talk to, or even to find advice you asked for. It's not going to be what you know on Wednesday, but who you know that makes your life move in a better, more fortuitous direction.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you are likely to attract major luck and abundance in your career on July 23, and it may stem from pursuing something you love. The planet Venus in your astrological sign helps you to attract romance, but it also gives you an upper hand in acquiring money, property, and activities that generate revenue. On Wednesday, when Venus speaks to the North Node in Pisces, your house of career and social status, it's like a double-whammy of good fortune.

You attract situations and people into your life. You may receive an offer to participate in a work-related project you have been wanting to start. Or, if you're looking for a job or a hobby to do from home to make some extra income, that may also be an opportunity that opens up for you.

Since the 10th house of career is also associated with your social status and public recognition, if you want to help someone by educating them on self-worth or career improvements as a mentor or friend, your abundance could come from a thank-you gift for being such a great leader and for the help you provide in a person's life.

3. Pisces

Pisces, it's always lovely when you attract major luck and abundance into your life, but on this Wednesday, you get more than just something that improves your pocketbook. You get satisfaction in seeing a benefit in your home. You love when your home life feels solid and secure, and with the North Node in your sign speaking to Venus in Gemini, you get a bright idea that makes a positive impact this Wednesday.

If you have been working through challenges that have affected your personal life, anticipate a swarm of brilliant ideas coming to you that give you a sense of hope. You'll recognize a solution that is doable and feels good to you.

Not only will you be able to implement a change that improves your home life starting on July 23, but for the people that depend on you, you'll become a type of hero. Great job, Pisces.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, when you attract luck and abundance into your life on July 23, 2025, it takes a weight off your shoulders. No one dislikes financial problems as much as you do. When you feel like you're not attracting good fortune monetarily, it makes you wonder why your efforts aren't producing results, even after you work so hard to get them. But life takes a turn in a new direction, and on Wednesday, something good is coming this way.

The North Node that your zodiac sign rules gets a positive beam of energy from Venus in Gemini. Venus in Gemini helps you to think outside of the box. You can devise creative solutions to problems. An angle you may have missed in the past becomes evident to you on this day.

You can see what would bring you an opportunity that improves your week. This is a great day for keeping your voice memo handy. Write down any idea you have that gives you a sense of optimism. It's OK if they sound a little crazy at first; the North Node and Venus will help you to sort things out later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.