Are you sending out mixed messages about what you want? Most people tend to send a lot of mixed messages out into the universe without even realizing they're setting intentions for things that won't help them get what they want.

This doesn't get you what you want — it gives you more of what you don't want. This is why you're manifesting things that don't work for you, instead of things that will improve your life. Learning how to set intentions without having to hustle to achieve your goals is an important part of getting clear about what you really want in life.

Here are 7 habits of people who somehow always get what they want without hustling:

1. They're clear about what they want

It's okay to change and refine what you want as you go and learn, but you need to start somewhere. Know that you can create exactly what you want, but it starts with knowing what you want first.

By embracing clarity in setting goals and communicating effectively, you are able to unlock your full potential and cultivate more fulfilling life. One study argued that goal setting helps individuals develop the necessary resilience to tackle long-term goals.

2. They start small, but they always start

You can have some larger intentions over time, but also have some that are smaller goals that you can achieve in less time. Don't make your goal so big that you overwhelm and disappoint yourself, and just give up.

Big goals are always achieved step by step, so break them up into one manageable step at a time. You can always keep the bigger picture in mind.

Research consistently shows that breaking down large goals into smaller, manageable steps, also known as micro-goals or subgoals, is a highly effective strategy for achieving desired outcomes. By embracing this strategy, individuals can tap into their innate drive, build confidence, and cultivate habits that propel them toward their aspirations.

3. They act the part

The big secret to setting intentions is that your actions show your intentions much louder than anything else. Your thoughts are just that: Thoughts. Your thoughts help you to try on an idea, so to speak, before you put it in action.

By taking action, you send out a request for what you want into the universe. So, for instance, if you stay in a bad relationship, the action of staying is telling the universe that's what you want, and more of that will be sent back to you.

You can think all day long about getting out of the relationship, but staying in it is the action that speaks the loudest.

In your mind, you could think about many different places you want to go, but does thinking get you there? After thinking about it and choosing, it's the action of getting in the car or walking there that makes it happen.

Just thinking about it or saying what you want isn't putting that signal out there; you must be showing what you want with your actions.

The same thing is true with a job. No matter how much you think about how you hate your job, staying and not trying and taking steps toward something different says that's exactly what you want.

4. They assert control

You have free will, so even if you're choosing to do something horrible to yourself, the universe will help you do what you want. You're in control.

So, look closely at your actions. What are you allowing in your life that you don't want? What are you just dealing with or accepting?

Your spirit guide can help, but you must be clear with them so they can help beneficially. If you aren't clear, then you'll get unclear and confusing results back, which is why so many people feel stuck.

While some experts argue that free will is an illusion, others emphasize its importance for agency and well-being. Studies suggest that the belief in free will, regardless of its definition, can influence motivation, goal pursuit, and even life satisfaction.

5. They keep a journal with intentions

Writing is an action, and it helps to give it more power than just thoughts. You can write down exactly how you want your day to go step by step, or an intention you want to complete in a week or 10 years.

Exactly how you format your journal is up to you. Do what feels right. Be OK with changing it over time if something feels even better, and learn and edit as you go.

You can write in it every day or once a week, do what feels best for you. The more you do it, the clearer you become.

Keeping a journal can be a powerful tool for achieving personal goals and enhancing mental well-being, as it allows for self-reflection, emotional processing, and increased self-awareness. A 2020 study concluded that by regularly writing about what you want, you can clarify your desires, identify obstacles, and track your progress, ultimately increasing your chances of success.

6. They keep track of their goals

It's funny after you achieve a goal, your mind then goes to the next one. Sometimes, you can almost miss the fact that you actually achieved a goal. So, looking back at the past goals in writing can show you how far you really have come.

You can also write out possible actions you can take to get to each goal. You can analyze what your actions are showing that you want now, compared to what you actually want and work on how to change that.

7. They manifest future desires

Start setting those clear intentions and showing with actions and certainty what you want so you can have it! You're here to create what you want, not just settle and stay with what you don't.

As you keep setting intentions and achieving them, it gives you so much momentum and makes it easier and easier each time to get what you want.

Once you know how to set and send intentions, you start to know with confidence that you can always achieve them, which gives you even more power.

Research suggests that actively creating the life you desire involves understanding your values, setting meaningful goals, and taking intentional steps towards achieving them. This approach emphasizes self-awareness, goal-setting, and proactive behavior to enhance well-being and fulfillment. It's about aligning your actions with your values and desires, rather than passively accepting circumstances.

So, the big question is, what do you want? Set those intentions and achieve them! Don't wait any longer, start now!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, and author. She specializes in readings and clearings to help people get answers, move forward, and create the life they want.

