Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, July 23 — Venus Squares Mars

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 23, 2025, brings attention to Venus in Gemini square Mars in Virgo. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and connection, moves through Gemini. Venus in Gemini is curious, flirtatious, and full of questions. But Mars in Virgo wants precision.

This astrological aspect, known as a square, can lead to miscommunications in one-to-one dynamics, particularly in areas such as love languages and expectations. One part of you may long to explore, while another part demands structure and a tad more clarity than usual. Let's see what this means for you starting on Wednesday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, you’re slowly integrating clarity and turning it into a form of care, from the tone you take to the questions you ask.

You’re being asked to slow down and pay attention to the details of your daily exchanges as well as the little moments where your voice meets the world.

Everything contributes to the atmosphere in which you live. Don’t rush to make your point; when you communicate with attention, there is mutual understanding.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the sensual world is constantly pulling you in, but something more profound is asking you what you value. What’s worth building?

You don’t have to sacrifice beauty for structure, or structure for freedom. You’re learning how to turn desire into devotion on Wednesday, July 23, and make your longings sustainable.

Today's horoscope invites you to slow down and ask: Is this just a moment of indulgence, or is this a doorway to a new way of living in your body?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, there may be a slight struggle within yourself between the version of you that loves to dance through possibilities and the version of you that craves systems and routines that ground you.

On July 23, you don’t need to choose between the two. You can let your freedom become a practice to know what it is that truly suits you and the lifestyle you’re trying to build.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your emotional landscape is rich, but the way you express it might be tangled. There’s something you’re trying to say (or perhaps trying not to say) because it feels too tender.

The most liberating thing you can do for yourself is to stop translating your feelings into something easier for others to digest. On July 23, the inner world you’ve nurtured needs air instead of more silence.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, people may surround you, yet still feel the subtle awkwardness of trying to decide who your true friends are.

The way you show up in group dynamics on Wednesday, or how your desires get mirrored (or not mirrored) in community, is in for a readjustment.

You’re being asked to root your self-expression in something more profound than external validation.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’re a scholar and master rolled into one, and you may always want to anticipate what needs fixing because of your inherent trait.

You don’t have to be responsible all the time. You have your own needs when it comes to your desires, and even clashing wants.

Here, you get to figure out precisely what they are, even if it feels messy to understand these inner contradictions. Let yourself be human.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, you might be drawn to old karmic patterns or feel tempted to sugarcoat your truth to avoid conflict.

Review what each commitment means to you on Wednesday, whether it nourishes you or keeps you busy. You don’t have to be ruthless; all you have to do is be honest, even if it feels uncomfortable.

So, when all is said and done, how will you let your desires speak before your diplomacy does?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you’re often propelled to delve deep, but on your terms. As much as you want intimacy, you equally want to feel you’re in control, too. And yet, the most excellent proposition is right at your doorstep.

How can you trust yourself to open up, even when you’re afraid you’ll be seen too clearly? You don’t need to tear down every wall at once — experiment by letting someone hold space for you without controlling the narrative.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you are used to casting your eyes on the next big idea, and now you might fixate on what’s right in front of you.

The dynamics that exist within your closest relationships and how you behave within them will capture your attention.

When was the last time you sat yourself down to see how you imagine love should be?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, if you feel as though you’ve placed a lot on your plate lately, you might feel extra stretched today, and maybe even exhausted by your expectations. You’ve built yourself around competence, but you don’t have to prove your worth through output.

Leave some space on July 23 to get to know your inner mysteries, and it’ll be a gift that keeps on giving in unexpected moments, so that you can discover the pleasure within it.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you may find yourself flirting in the realm of what if. And yet, on July 23, something quieter is asking you to embody your vision by bringing your brilliance down into your own hands.

This is not the time to skim the surface of your genius. Do what you need to do to refine it on Wednesday, and give it tangible shape in the real world. You don’t have to trade originality for structure.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you crave connection but only if it’s gentle, dreamy, and safe. But it’s OK to walk into terrain that stretches your comfort zone, as you can learn something entirely new about yourself.

Your daily horoscope might prompt you to explore intimacy that isn’t always easy. One that doesn’t immediately soothe, but instead asks more of you. Walk toward what slightly unsettles you, but not what harms you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.