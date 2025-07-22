Deep Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, deep transformation awaits three zodiac signs. This day is all about change. It's all leading somewhere, and when the Sun aligns with Uranus, as it does on July 23, we may feel a strong urge to break out of our old routines and try something new.

During this Uranus transit, Gemini, Libra and Pisces will feel the push toward personal transformation, and we're ready for it. We might even think of this day as an energy clean-up, meaning we see exactly what no longer works in our lives and are more than willing to show it the exit door. Change isn't something to fear, and for these three zodiac signs, it's the promise of a new day, for sure.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You are someone who sees change happen all the time in your life, Gemini. Some changes are short-lived, and some are life-changing. On this day, July 23, the transformations you will experience are more than likely meant to last.

Advertisement

The Sun aligning with Uranus makes it clear that your old ways of thinking just aren’t working anymore. You will feel ready to toss out outdated habits and ideas in favor of something that actually feels exciting and new, which is very much your Gemini character.

Another interesting turn of events comes to you as the idea of embracing change, perhaps for the first time. Rather than simply accepting what's coming, you are welcoming it in. That's a nice step up, Gemini.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Right about now, you're in the mood for change, Libra, because you feel as though the time is finally right. Everything in your life seems to be taking on that tone of transformation, and personally, you feel like it's go-time.

This day, July 23, presents you with a strong transit that works hard to help us all cope with the idea of major and positive change. During the Sun-Uranus alignment, you might even feel fearless. And one this is for sure: you want change and you are highly inspired.

Notably, on this day, things make sense to you, Libra, and that includes what you've come to realize doesn't work in your world any longer. Why wait? There's no reason to put it off, so let the transformation begin.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It’s not easy for you to step outside your comfort zone, Pisces, but July 23 makes it hard for you to resist. The Sun aligns with Uranus, and with that comes an unexpected but welcome shift in perspective.

Clinging to the old ways is not bringing you the results you want, and you are finally getting the hint. You need major transformation and you need it now if you want to achieve all that you've got in mind.

Advertisement

And that's a great attitude to have! If it all ends up with you speaking your mind and celebrating your own self-expression, then good for you, Pisces. That's what it's all about. Freedom, creativity and change.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.