What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 19, Per A Tarot Card Reader

As the Sun enters Taurus, the energy that infuses our daily tarot horoscope for April 19, 2025 has us thinking about what we need for the future. Consider activities that are entertaining and also create opportunities. While you may or may not like multitasking, view your life in layers where one builds upon the other.

When the Sun enters Taurus, we experience the energy of the Hierophant tarot card. We start challenging tradition and pursuing our goals without sacrificing a pure mindset rooted in spirituality and reality. Now let's see what else is in store on Saturday for each zodiac sign in astrology, according to a tarot reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Now is the time to act, Aries. The Knight of Swords is a strategic thinker who applies action where it's most productive. So, you have a golden window of opportunity in terms of career and money! This energy will last for another day while the Moon in Capricorn continues to activate your house of career, and the Sun moves into your house of finance.

What do you want to do? Are you interested in getting a new job or asking for a promotion or raise? Do you prefer that the opportunity come to you instead of you pursuing it?

Set your mind to work and get moving to make things happen. Think about your dream goal with all your emotional energy. Channel your desires in the right direction and see manifestation come to life this week!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pray works, Taurus, and you don't have to be spiritual to believe in its power. Words build worlds, so if you want something to happen in your life, you only need to use your language to start crafting it into real life.

The more you speak today, consider the emotions that your thoughts generate. Consider the smallest forms of communication, including passwords or the phrase you doodle when bored.

Change your password to match the one thing you want to have more than anything in the world. See that your words match your actions, Taurus, so that your thoughts, prayers, intentions and actions are aligned.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Today, you understand a secret about yourself that was so hidden that not even you were aware of it! Sometimes when you do things that don't feel right, it's because your soul has been trying to tell you, but you weren't ready to know.

Today is going to be a day filled with insights, epiphanies and emotional clarity. Unfortunately, some of these truths will hurt your heart because you may feel grief over lost time or what you had lost if you had known sooner.

Don't let this stop you from experiencing the joy of impact that change can bring to your future. Whatever you discover today, let it fill you with hope that the future will be bright because you're changing from the insight out.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Friends enlighten you, Cancer. You may not see the greatness inside of yourself, but guess what? Your friends will, and sometimes people at work who are supportive and unsupportive do too. Pay attention to who seems to be threatened by your smarts and potential.

That's an indicator that you have a powerful, unique personality. Cultivate it. See where it might take you in your career and beyond. Who knows where the future will lead you?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust yourself, Leo. Your habits are going to be the thing that puts you where you want to be. When you believe in yourself, you can understand what habits you need to begin or stop. You see where you are lacking and where you need to grow.

No greatness is without work or effort, especially when trying to create a steady job or income stream or build your own business. You may have to adjust a few expectations.

Do you have support from family or friends where you need it? Go over your life and daily routines carefully to discover what needs to change, what can remain the same, and how you might create better outcomes via improved habits.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, get ready to be happily surprised because your dreams are about to come true. Maintaining a positive attitude is hard when everything in life seems to tell you to give up and quit. But since you've been faithful to your dreams and have not wavered in your hope, something magical is coming to you.

If you're single and looking, you might meet your future spouse this week. If you've been hoping for a chance to go back to school or meet like-minded friends, you may start a journey that leads you toward self-fulfillment and relational growth.

Today, the universe opens the gates to great opportunities, and you will get to pick the one you want!

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Sometimes family is unhelpful, and when you're trying to pursue a dream they think isn't right for you, they may sabotage your efforts. Today's message is to keep your plans a secret. There are things that you don't have to say once you've entered the adult world.

Your power doesn't have to be disclosed for the world to see, especially if you're looking for validation. Instead, get your validation from inside of your heart. You can share your success once you've reached it instead of allowing others to exploit your process.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You love and you learn, Scorpio. Today, life teaches you a valuable lesson about relationships and the importance of boundaries. A conversation may leave you wondering whether you should read between the lines or simply protect your heart. Do both.

It's always good to allow someone you care about to earn your trust. While you often give it away slowly, don't be too quick to give someone the benefit of the doubt if you feel like you shouldn't. Today's task will test your self-love, but it will also build your inner confidence. Good luck!

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Do you vet things you hear, or do you accept them blindly, believing and trusting that the speaker is a person who has done their homework? The area of life most affected when it comes to false information involves money and your investments.

Do you fear the stock market or economic fluctuations? Do you wonder if you ought to do something differently? Rather than listening only to what you read online or hear from friends and family, reach out to a trusted advisor to get the scoop. Don't have one? You can find one today.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's never too late to go back down memory lane, and you may want to do it with someone you love — a platonic friend or romantic lover. What areas of your childhood are sweet and sentimental? Which experiences made you into who you are today?

With the Six of Cups, reminiscing with a partner can help you discover something beautiful about each other. You may find that opening up solidifies your romantic bond and gives you a sense of why life brought you together.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation is key. This tarot card is a sign that you must safeguard your habits and avoid indulging in things you know aren't healthy. It may be tough to do, however, if you have family gatherings planned or events you want to attend. Set up an accountability system or partner — online or via text message.

Give yourself a limit of what you'll do and when you'll stop. If you have trouble, reach out for reminders on your big why and your ultimate goal for health and well-being

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

An opportunity you passed up in the past may come back to you this week, and you may use regret as a springboard for wiser choices now. The idea that you cannot go back to the past is true, but that doesn't mean fate has plans to include a prior wish in your future.

The beautiful thing about remorse is that it teaches you to value what you have when you get it. The taste of success in an area of value will be much sweeter now. Once it's finally yours, you'll find it helps you preserve the moment and guard it with all your heart!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.