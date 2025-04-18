5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Luck & Abundance On April 19, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract big luck and abundance on April 19. It’s a Full Day, according to Chinese astrology, and the Earth Horse energy brings fast movement, charm, and just enough boldness to help you shift gears and say yes to something that feels better than what you’ve been settling for. Saturday luck is different than weekday luck. It’s not about climbing ladders, it’s about feeling free, meeting the right people, and having experiences that leave you with stories to tell. If you’ve felt like life’s been a little too still lately, today might be the day the rhythm changes. Here are the five signs catching the right kind of attention, abundance, and emotional glow-up vibes this Saturday, April 19.

Advertisement

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

You’re in your element today. The energy of the Earth Horse day aligns with your own sign, which means opportunities feel natural, luck flows without force, and things just go your way even if you didn’t plan it that way. A last-minute plan might turn into the highlight of your weekend. People are especially drawn to your energy right now, and someone who’s been on the fence about you (whether in romance or friendship) might finally show their cards.

Advertisement

You could also feel a shift in how supported you are. It's like the people around you suddenly want to give more than they take. It’s a great day to let others show up for you instead of always being the one doing the work. Expect compliments, good food, and an oddly perfect moment that makes you feel like you’re finally in sync with your own joy. This is a follow your feet kind of day. Wherever you go, something lucky finds you there.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re not usually the one chasing adventure, but today brings something softer and more aligned in the form of luck through comfort, closeness, and feeling understood. There’s a strong chance you reconnect with someone who felt distant or even estranged. The conversation feels healing without needing to dig up the past. Just being around them reminds you of a version of yourself you actually liked.

The Earth Horse energy also brings abundance through generosity. Whether you’re on the giving or receiving end, something you share today will circle back quickly in the form of something tangible like an offer, a favor, or a gift. If you’ve been missing a sense of magic in your everyday life, it’s coming back today through something as simple as being exactly where you’re supposed to be. You're lucky when you stop overthinking and just let yourself feel good.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a playful kind of luck showing up for you today, the kind that makes it easy to let go of what doesn’t matter and actually have fun. The Horse day energy works in your favor socially, so if you've been stuck in your own head or feeling like everyone else is out living life without you, this is your chance to get back in the mix. Someone might invite you to do something new, and it leads to more than just a good time, it helps you shake off a recent rut.

You’re also being supported in shedding old guilt from a situation that’s honestly not your responsibility anymore. This is a perfect day to stop carrying what isn’t yours. And the second you drop it, abundance shows up, maybe not as cash, but in the form of ease, laughter, or someone saying the exact thing you needed to hear. It’s not about fixing things today, it’s about feeling free for once.

4. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your energy finally feels matched on Saturday. The Horse day brings momentum that fits your natural drive, but since it’s a weekend, it comes with a twist: you’re lucky when you don’t try to control everything. You’re going to attract what you want faster if you stop managing every little outcome and let things unfold. Plans that feel too last-minute or not totally clear could end up being the best part of your week.

You might also notice someone shifting their tone with you, like they’re softer, more open, and they’re taking you seriously in a way they didn’t before. This could be in romance, a friendship that’s been weird lately, or even family dynamics where you’ve felt misunderstood. A small gesture might not seem like a big deal to them, but it lands hard in a good way for you. Don’t be surprised if you walk away from today feeling way more loved than when you woke up.

5. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The kind of luck you’re pulling in today has everything to do with who you’re with. The Earth Horse day works like a magnet for your sign, it brings people toward you, especially the kind you actually want around. This is not the day to isolate yourself. Put yourself in environments where good things can find you, whether it be a brunch, an outdoor hang, or a casual gathering. One simple moment could turn into something bigger, like a new connection that matters more than you expect.

There’s also a subtle but powerful upgrade happening with your self-worth. You’re no longer interested in entertaining people who drain you. That’s a lucky break in itself, but it also opens the door for someone new to treat you with the softness and care you’ve been craving. Today’s abundance might not come with fireworks, but it’s steady, grounding, and deeply validating. You deserve this kind of ease.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.