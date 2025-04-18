2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On April 19, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on April 19. 2025 as the Sun shifts from Aries to the second sign of the zodiac, Taurus, and our energy shifts from bold beginnings to mindfulness. Taurus invites us to pause and enjoy the fruits of our labor. This season is all about abundance rooted in simple pleasures. This is the time to slow down, savor what’s already yours, and work on what you want to grow.

Advertisement

With Venus as its ruler, Taurus turns manifestation into an art of embodiment. As a fixed earth sign, it anchors the middle of the season and thrives on stability, presence and repetition. Instead of chasing what we want, we attract it. Taurus shows us that abundance requires devotion. Through intentional habits, rhythms and routine, our goals begin to take shape via slow and steady growth. Because when Taurus builds, it builds to endure. And the best part? Once this luck and abundance is yours, it lasts.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Happy solar return, Taurus! The Sun is officially back in your sign, bringing a glow up. You're stepping into your power in the most grounded way. Lead with presence and be intentional, rooted, and fully aligned with what nourishes you.

You’ll find it easier to attract abundance simply by honoring your natural rhythm. Everything about you right now is magnetic. Set intentions that reflect your values, and watch how quickly the universe responds when you move from alignment instead of urgency.

This solar spotlight sustains and strengthens you as you manifest through embodiment through your body, boundaries, bank account, or creativity. Now’s the time to recommit to what truly matters. So set goals that feel good, not strict timelines. Because, Taurus, when you take your time, everything flourishes.

This season is ideal for planting new seeds. So invest in long-term goals and shape the dreams you’ve been holding close. Trust that what you’re building is meant to last. Abundance flows when you're rooted — and right now, Taurus, you’re the definition of solid ground.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Sun in your sister sign brings powerful focus to your relationships and how they connect you to abundance. Abundance isn’t always built alone; it involves who you trust and build with. Whether through a business partner, a friend, a romantic interest, or a creative collaborator, lean into partnership.

Advertisement

Don't go at it alone. Both intentional and open, your abundance and luck flow through mutual effort, shared goals, and authentic presence. So let yourself be witnessed, supported, and held. When you open up to mutual support, abundance arrives not just in material form, but as love, collaboration, and real soul-level alignment.

With Taurus energy improving your relationships, this is a powerful time to lean into the bonds that help you grow. Ask yourself: who makes you feel supported, secure, and truly seen? The more you nurture connections that feed your spirit, the more you’ll magnetize prosperity. Be mindful of who you’re investing your energy in, and make space for relationships that feel balanced, grounded, and genuine. The more you honor the give-and-take, the more you’ll see your world expand.

Let this be a season about reciprocity and mutual growth. The rewards will last when you build something rooted in loyalty and care. Whether deepening an existing relationship or calling in a new one, the universe allows you to manifest with others. Let the love in, Scorpio. Abundance is even sweeter when it’s shared.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.