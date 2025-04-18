6 Zodiac Signs Benefitting The Most Now That Retrograde Season Is Finally Over

Retrograde season has finally come to an end as all major planets are finally direct, and there are six zodiac signs that benefit the most from this forward momentum. According to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, these zodiac signs are feeling this positive energy in their loves as well as their bank accounts.

The end of retrograde season brings a boost to motivation and amplifies our charisma, and as Remmer explained in a video, the best way to make use of this harmonious time is to take action and "get things done" — especially if you're one of the following six zodiac signs.

Six zodiac signs benefitting the most now that retrograde season is finally over:

1. Pisces

Pisces, now that retrograde season is over and the planet of love is direct in your sign, "This is going to make you very magnetic and attractive," Remmer said. "You have the ability to manifest pretty much whatever you want."

As Remmer noted, we're still in Aries season, which means those powerful daydreams of yours have some real power behind them. Whether that means manifesting the career of your dreams or improving your relationships, all is possible now. Having Venus in your first house only happens once a year, so make the most of it!

2. Virgo

Virgo, this period is especially great for you. According to Remmer, now that retrograde season is over, "You're able to manifest a committed relationship or a little bit of a bond with somebody."

Love has been at the forefront of your mind, Virgo, and the next month or so is prime for your relationships. Just remember to put yourself out there! While the universe can help aid you, it's up to you to put yourself in a position to receive.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, the end of retrograde season brings "a flirty fun energy" to your love life, Remmer said. That being said, it's important to remember what you learned from the previous retrogrades "when it comes to love, assets, and money," according to Remmer.

With Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces, the astrologer explained, boundaries will be a huge theme for you over the next several weeks.

4. Taurus

There's no denying that Taurus is the luckiest zodiac sign when it comes to finances. Without ever meaning to, Taurus always manages to top the list for finances, and this period is no exception. According to Remmer, Taurus, you can expect to see a boost in your finances now that retrograde season is over.

For some, this might mean through their job, and for others, this might mean through their side businesses. However, one thing is for certain: expect good financial luck to come your way fairly soon.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, as a fixed sign, the end of retrograde season marks the beginning of a season of prosperity for you. According to Remmer, this is your opportunity to start bringing in more money — often in ways you wouldn't expect!

For some, this might be through creating smaller revenues of income, while others will experience this boost through promotions in their career. That being said, there's a need for budgeting to avoid overspending coming back to bite you in the future.

6. Leo

Leo, not only is retrograde season over, but Mars (the planet of action and drive) enters your sign on April 18, helping you feel a lot more like yourself again.

You're focused, driven, and ready for the financial success you've been working so hard to earn. Lean into your magnetic personality and unwavering motivation at work to win people over and make money moves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.