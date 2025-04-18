5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes Starting April 21

Between April 21 - 27, 2025, five zodiac signs will have a great week and benefit the most from the New Moon in Taurus. Water and earth signs often get a boost of powerful energy during Taurus season. Now's the time for Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, and Leo zodiac signs to get things done to generate prosperity. Aim for your larger-than-life goals this week.

We have a big astrology transit on April 27 with the New Moon in Taurus. So if you want to do a new moon ritual, now's the time to plan ahead so you are open and receptive to the lunar download of information. The Moon will speak about Taurus energy, being most active from April 24 to April 30th. Aim for the end of this week and the end of the month for manifestation. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for April 21 - 27.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have a great week, especially on April 22, and if you are friends or work with a Capricorn, since they are your most compatible sign this week. Make any upcoming travel plans. Explore your community, especially local artifacts or areas of interest you have not visited in your state or city. Experiencing life through travel will open your mind to new thought patterns, inspiration, and ideas.

Over the weekend, try to be more intentional about your actions. With the New Moon in Taurus on April 27 (an earth sign moon), you can elevate yourself wherever you wish with a manifestation ritual. Green candle magick will be especially potent for you.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will begin the week with strong energy, but April 27 is your best day. If you have an Aries, watch how well they impact your life; they are your trusted ally this week. Also, try to shut down fears or negative self-talk and focus on your dreams. You are ready to seize your destiny, but you must not psych yourself out before you can do so.

The weekend will be a transitional period for you, especially if you are on a new path. Let the annoyances and irritations flow past you, and don't let emotional swings get you down. Be centered within; you will find what you are looking for.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you'll have a fabulous time this week, especially around April 23. Plan to be in the creative space at this time. Be on the lookout for Taurus zodiac signs since they impact you in great ways all week. Also, write down new ideas and inspiration because you will manifest them if you put that intention into the universe. Most of you will also feel that life's going just right for you and the pace is exactly as you want it to be.

Look forward to the New Moon on April 27, which will activate your communication sector. Did you make moon water during the Full Moon earlier this month? Drink or bathe in some to soak up the moon beams and strengthen your intentions.

4. Taurus

Taurus, try to be more playful around April 24 because that will attract the best experiences and maybe even new love — perhaps a Cancer zodiac sign, if you're looking for it. It's Taurus season after all! So let yourself stretch and seek out the best, whatever strikes your fancy any day.

The weekend will be pleasant, especially if you spend quality time with family or loved ones. A trip to a park or a public event could lead you to meet your soulmate.

5. Leo

Leo, embrace the best the world offers and don't short-change yourself or diminish your self-worth. You are ready to soar to the greatest heights around April 25, especially in your career. Your personal expression will become more authentic, setting off a trend for others to follow.

Try to be more conscious of your friendships, especially if you are close to someone who is a Cancer zodiac sign or has some of their unique traits.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.