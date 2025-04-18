5 Rare Qualities Of The People Who Always Seem To Radiate Joy

Happiness shouldn't have limits. Rarely does anyone think to themselves, "I'm happy enough. I'll just keep myself at this level of happiness and I'll be fine." But some people do seem to radiate joy no matter where they go or the stage of life they're in. Are they lucky or do they work at it? It's a little of both.

Here are five rare qualities of people who radiate joy

1. They focus on accomplishments and avoid comparisons

Comparisons can be countered by accomplishments. 2016 research confirmed a sense of accomplishment as an intervention "effective in increasing happiness and ameliorated depressive symptoms," along with "pleasure, engagement, meaning, and positive relationships." All are effective strategies for increasing well-being and happiness.

2. They cultivate joy

SistersStock via Shutterstock

A study published in the Association for Psychological Science journal found that if you smile or stand up straight, it can have a very positive effect on your mood, stress levels, and outlook. Deciding to be happy over being sad can help you feel happier.

3. They put more importance on experiences, not money

Rather than money, the things that give us the most lasting happiness are experiences such as traveling, outdoor activities, new skills, and visiting museums, according to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

4. They limit their social media use

A study conducted by the Happiness Research Institute found that participants who gave up Facebook were happier and felt more enthusiastic, more decisive, wasted less time, and felt as if they enjoyed life more.

5. They remember the good times

Raul Mellado Ortiz via Shutterstock

A study from the University of Liverpool found that one way to build inner strength without seeking external validation is to foster positive thoughts and feelings and that one way to improve your positive thinking is to remember happy joyous times.

Happiness is something that one can never have too much of and something that we all deserve, after all.

In an article in Psychology Today, Raj Raghunathan, author of "If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Happy?," says that as human beings there are some things we absolutely need in order to be happy.

"The first thing we need is that our basic necessities are met: food clothing, shelter, etc. As you can easily imagine, if basic necessities are not met, we can't be happy," he says.

Once our basic needs are met, we can focus on finding happiness, for which Raghunathan believes that there are three additional requirements: social connection or a sense of belonging, feeling that you're good at whatever you've chosen to master in life, and autonomy/freedom (the feeling of having control over our lot in life).

The trick is to approach these happiness requirements in the right way.

For example, you can approach belongingness in two ways: the need to be loved or to love. You can master your craft either by seeking superiority or by following your passion, and you can achieve autonomy either by fighting for external power and control or by internal control.

"Although the need to be loved, the need for superiority, and the need for external control can enhance happiness levels in the short run, they are likely to lower it in the long run," Raghunathan says. "By contrast, the need to love, pursue a passion, and the need for internal control have much better potential to enhance not just short-term happiness, but long-term happiness. Further, they also have the potential to enhance the happiness of others around us."

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover who has written for The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.