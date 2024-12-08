What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 9, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On December 9, 2024, our tarot card horoscope begins with the Moon connecting with Neptune in the zodiac sign of Pisces just before leaping into Aries for the next few days. Monday blues can't stop you from taking charge of your life and building your desired future. Today's tarot card for the collective is "Justice," reminding us to be fair and search for solutions that are right and good.

Aries Moon energy heightens your resolve to get things done. The Justice card reminds us to follow the rules and to act fairly. Trust the cause-and-effect nature of the universe and your actions. You get what you give, so be helpful and kind while being ambitious and driven to succeed. Now, let's see what else our daily tarot card reading has in store for each zodiac sign this Monday.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Monday, December 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're a powerhouse, Aries. Today, you can check off several items on your to-do list. Move high-priority items, including tasks pending from last week to the top of your itinerary.

Feel like there's too much to do, spend time worrying. Roll up your sleeves and get to work. Focus is your strength and it helps you to be productive and rewarded for your efforts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You may feel tempted to ignore family problems out of love for your relatives, but today, rather than sweep conflict under the rug, be open and honest with your situation.

Address conflict with gentle understanding. Do you believe everyone wants to feel loved and secure? Approach your problems with this belief in mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

The Empress reversed is a card with a warning that protects you from mistakes you prefer to avoid in advance. If you're casually dating, be sure to put things in place that protect your body from an unwanted pregnancy.

Talk about your future goals, and be sure that anyone you get involved with is a person you truly care for.

On a personal level, if you've fallen into a routine or feel like you're in a rut creatively, plan to do something different to break things up. Your mind will feel refreshed. Keep your activities fresh adn entertaining this Monday.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You can make your plans, and then the universe will come around and change them. Today, you may need to change course and go in a new direction.

This adaption may feel inconvenient and not something you want to do; however, this change may be protective and you'll see how in the near future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Are you open to a new venture? You might think the only way to enjoy your life is to go through life alone and stay emotionally safe. However, what if you partnered with someone strong where you are weak?

A partner can help you to see blind spots. Consider teaming up with a friend or person who shares your vision and goal. It might be the best decision you make this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You're a busy bee, Virgo, and you might enjoy having a full schedule ahead! Stay optimistic about your ability to get it all done; but you have to be careful, too.

Avoid overloading yourself beyond what you can manage. You may assume one more thing won't hurt, but a small deviation from your plan can derail your day's progress.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Get to know yourself better. You may believe that solitude is a luxury item you can't afford to spend time on today.

Filling your love cup is a high-priority item, and when your soul feels complete and fulfilled, you can give from a place of joy and happiness. Taking care of yourself first creates value in your entire day; don't short change yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Self-doubt has a strange way of creeping into your life when you allow negative people to come. You may think you can handle being around negative talk as long as it isn't about you; however, who you keep in your sphere of influence makes a big difference in your outlook.

Keep a safe space and surround yourself with people who value time and lift you (and themselves) up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're so resourceful, Sagittarius. Never underestimate your ability to find what you need, even when it seems as though it's nowhere to be found.

You may not see what you desire yet, but hope is a powerful magnet. Believe in your heart that you can attract it to you. Then, watch it come at the right time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Who influences you the most? What voices are you listening to? Have you considered listening to emerging authors or influences in the world? Search for new thinkers and innovators.

Be curious and see what people are talking about that may be outside a niche you already know well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Are you procrastinating? What's the root cause behind your distractions? Is it fear? Sometimes, you stay stuck in a rut because you're afraid of not knowing what to do next when this is done.

Get behind the truth of your motive because it can be as strong, perhaps even stronger than your Why. Addressing it will open your mind to unstoppable motivation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

All relationships have problems, but what matters isn't that you had them but how you solved them. You can learn and grow exponentially more when you're in the process of healing and change. You may go through growing pains today, but you'll love stronger and harder tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.