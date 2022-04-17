Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For April 18, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Monday, April 18, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're rushing ahead and not hearing the advice that's being told to you. What's the hurry, Aries?

Don't you know that you may save a few moments at first when you work at this pace, but a small setback can hold up progress for days? It's better to stop and see what's going on around, just in case.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You are growing up too fast. Adulting can be hard to do, and it doesn't matter how old you get, what matters is the journey and the process.

Give yourself time to relax and enjoy your life. You don't always have to be the responsible one. Take time to laugh and to have fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When was the last time you took a break from the world, Gemini? Perhaps the reason you feel so tired and drained is that you've burned the candle from both ends. You may not be tired or burned out from your job.

It could be that you need some rest, and once you get it, you'll be back to feeling that spark again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Are you breaking too many rules, Cancer? Some rules were made to be broken because they are outdated and no longer make sense.

But, this may be a time when you have to slowly ease back into things. You don't need to be constantly trying to reinvent the wheel. See how things go and modify.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You're fresh out of ideas, and that's OK. Leo, you don't have to have all the answers.

Sometimes problems find a way to solve themselves. You just need to be ready to try new things when the opportunity presents itself. You may not have any inclination as to what that is now, but once the moment arrives, you'll know.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're indecisive, Virgo, but why? Are you thinking too much and not letting your emotions have an opinion.

Why shove your feelings under the rug? They are there for a reason, and that's to guide you. So, instead of being practical and logical all of the time, let your intuition flow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The pain and suffering is over, Libra, but are you thinking that the rug will be pulled out from underneath you again?

It's hard to imagine that the worst of it all is finally behind you. But, it is, and you can breathe easier now. Your nightmare is over and you can relax.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Life has felt disorganized and in disarray. You have not had a moment to really get things into order, but this is not your fault necessarily.

When you finally get a few moments to yourself, use that time to figure out what you need to do next and then prioritize.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Who are you modeling your life after, Sag? It's great to have role models and people that you look up to and admire, but at the end of the day, the number one person to make happy is YOU.

You need to feel good about your choices, and you won't if you are trying to live a life the way someone else would. Use theirs as a guide, but live for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

It's me-time, Capricorn. You have been doing so much for everyone else, and it's caused you to neglect things for yourself.

You need this time to catch up on your rest, your beauty routine, and to reconnect with your heart. Take a moment and do this for you. You'll feel so good!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You want to give someone a second chance, Aquarius, but be sure that this person truly deserves all that you have to offer.

They may say they are sorry now, but pay attention to their actions and not just their words.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Do you feel the creative juices flowing, Pisces? You may feel like making something magical and beautiful for your life right now.

There's art, music, poetry, and other artistic crafts that feed your spirit in a way that nothing else will. So, dabble in them. You don't have to be a pro, just enjoy having a good time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.