What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Beginning January 27, According To A Tarot Reader

The one-card tarot horoscope for the week of January 27 to February 2, 2025, provides insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

We have Eight of Pentacles and Eight of Wands showing up in tandem as the general cards for the week, highlighting the significance of the number eight this week. Angel number eight is a symbol of financial abundance and prosperity, indicating a week driven by balance and material success.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Hanged Man

Aries, you have a major arcana card this week: The Hanged Man. This card urges you to be patient and not worry about how things appear right now.

Sometimes one needs an unconventional perspective to understand the wisdom life has to offer and also see the answers hidden in plain sight.

This is especially true in your love life, especially when dealing with communication issues with your partner. Try to be more open-minded and lead with compassion when pointing out faults or mistakes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, the Page of Pentacles highlights the need for diligence in your endeavors this week.

Yes, you may have a ton of fun stuff to get to, events to attend, and people to socialize with — or, on the flip side, the deep desire to just laze on the couch, in true Taurus fashion — but it's critical to put in the effort to create something strong in your life and make your projects come to life when the time is right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: King of Wands

Gemini, you have the King of Wands as your tarot card for the week, reminding you of the authority you have in specific areas of life. Don't allow conditioned beliefs or the prejudices of people around you to dismiss those talents, skills, gifts, or intelligence.

Standing your ground will help you embrace the energy of the King of Wands. If you have the confidence in yourself, others will soon follow suit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Queen of Wands

Cancer, you have the Queen of Wands showing up for you this week, encouraging you to embrace your inner monarch and shine bright like a diamond (or flame).

Whatever your personal attributes or accomplishments in life, there's no good reason to feel forced to look or act a certain way to appease other people's notions of success. Be yourself and unapologetically double down on that inner fire.

Setting strong boundaries to protect your peace. Working with Apache tears will help you let go of self-sabotaging beliefs, as the black obsidian crystal is believed to protect your aura and absorb negative energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Queen of Wands, reversed

Leo, you have the reversed Queen of Wands on the table encouraging you to be patient.

There is always more to learn in life — it's impossible to know it all. If you are in conflict with someone, ask yourself how you may have contributed to it. Maybe flared tempers were unnecessary if respect and cordiality were maintained.

Fighting toxicity with toxicity won't make a situation positive. If you feel a situation is bringing out the worst in you, maybe it's time to take a step back and disengage.

Working with Black Tourmaline will help you set strong boundaries and more positively engage your inner power as Mars retrograde's energy continues testing your resolve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Star

Virgo, you have a brilliant major arcana card here for you: The Star! This card encourages you to embrace and make the most of all your talents and skills.

Allow yourself to seize opportunities that come your way and continue to shine through it all. You are destined for success so long as you believe in yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Seven of Wands

Libra, you have the Seven of Wands here for you as a best friend cheering you on. Don't let others' negative energy get to you. Defend your position and don't back down from dismissive behavior.

The Seven of Wands also highlights a need to use your resources more wisely. Don't splurge to impress anyone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Chariot, reversed

Scorpio, you have the reversed Chariot as your tarot card for the week. This card encourages the need for introspection, quiet time, and time away from social activities.

This is especially poignant (and a pointed message) for those trying to accomplish something big in life or finish a significant personal project.

Don't let social media distract you! Grounding techniques such as breathing exercises, memory games, and describing what's around you can help you calm your mind and focus on the tasks at hand.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, the Knight of Cups comes with a message of love and heartfelt wishes.

If you are single, someone new may waltz into your life with the perfect blend of fun, mischief, intuition, and heartfulness.

If you are looking for new friends, this is a sign that you need to engage with life more emotionally so you can find the right people who honor that side of you.

Now's also the time to be more serious about the impact of your knowledge on the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: King of Swords

Capricorn, the King of Swords is cheering you on to trust your mental processes and not back down from an intellectual challenge. You have what it takes to cross the finish line and reap the material rewards.

Don't be afraid to take on a leadership role when necessary — your clarity this week will make it easy for others to trust you enough to follow your lead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Page of Pentacles is your tarot card this week, suggesting promising financial opportunities await. Take the time to make a detailed plan for how you can achieve your goals, as the universe is on your side this week.

If there's a Taurus in your life, seek them out. Taurus is known for having a knack for financial success, and they just may be able to lead you in the right direction.

Your motto for the week is “one step at a time."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Seven of Cups

Pisces, the Seven of Cups challenges you to recognize what you truly want out of life.

Avoid allowing others' opinions to steer you wherever the wind may blow. It's great to be an open-hearted person who is open to all kinds of experiences, but not at the expense of those things that matter deeply in your life.

Set strong boundaries and practice saying no when you need to, even if doing so gives you FOMO. Make it a point to decide the direction you'd like your life to take.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.