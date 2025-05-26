Your Love Horoscope Is Here For May 27, 2025 — Mercury In Gemini Forces You To See The Truth

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on May 27, 2025. Mercury in Gemini arrives on Tuesday and this active planet holds possibilities and the clarity you’ve been seeking in your relationships. However, there is a shadow side and you may not see the truth as clearly as you'd hope. This isn’t because it’s unavailable to you, but because your fears or need for control is blocking you from it.

The truth isn’t ignored out of choice, but from fear, as once you know the truth, you are tasked with actually having to take action. As Mercury in Gemini trines retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on May 27, it’s important to prioritize yourself, reflect on your inner story, and hold space for the truth. Pluto is currently retrograde, so this isn’t about something necessarily happening in your external life but a new awareness or healing taking root. Use this time to reflect on yourself, your beliefs about love, or how you perceive your partner. Be honest with yourself involving your intentions, motives and wounds. By creating a space to see the truth, you will feel the relief of letting go of control and trusting the process.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Change can be uncomfortable, sweet Aries. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius calls for a change in your romantic life and social circle as you are guided to see what is real, rather than what you wish were the truth.

As Mercury in Gemini aligns with retrograde Pluto, your love horoscope for May 27 says that you ought to pay attention to the blockages you have surrounding change within your personal relationships.

While it’s normal not to want to lose anyone, you also must be open to learning that potentially your forever love won’t be found with your current partner.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Prioritize love, dear Taurus, especially on May 27. While you are one of the zodiac signs who can easily manifest physical and material wealth, you do want to be sure that you’re not ignoring your personal life.

As Mercury in Gemini aligns with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius in your love horoscope this Tuesday, you will be asked to confront your desires for professional success and wealth and how that has negatively impacted your romantic life.

Not only does this provide you with the space to realign to your values, but also to choose to prioritize love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are what you’ve been looking for, dearest Gemini. You no longer need to give your power away or make others the scapegoat for your failed aspirations.

Mercury in Gemini will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, signifying that you possess inner blocks to manifest the abundant and fulfilling romantic life you desire.

Take time with this energy and be sure that you’re not ignoring any red flags or are only focusing on what you want. The energy for new beginnings and expansion is present, but you need to make sure you’re in alignment with yourself first.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will keep encountering the same lesson until you’ve finally learned it, beautiful Cancer. While you may be exhausted from all your healing, it doesn’t mean it’s over yet.

Mercury in Gemini will trine retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, helping you to understand what wounds are still preventing you from moving forward in your romantic life. Whether this is a fear of change or having your heart broken again, you must let yourself take an honest look at your healing to attract the love meant for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to justify your decisions to anyone, dear Leo. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is stirring up a massive transformation phase in your romantic life that will have you learning and choosing what you genuinely want.

As Mercury in Gemini aligns with retrograde Pluto, you may need to take a stand with your friends or family members regarding a specific relationship or type of romantic life you desire.

There is no longer a reason to hide the truth. Owning your desires will help others respect your decisions.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be fully seen, dear Virgo. Mercury in Gemini emphasizes themes of recognition and reputation, while retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is helping you make the choices that are best for you.

Aquarius energy represents your well-being and boundaries, so you may need to focus on what has been holding you back from feeling truly seen by your partner.

Be sure to honor yourself, especially in any changes you seek to make in your life. You deserve to be seen and acknowledged for the incredible person you are.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful with whom you give your heart to, sweet Libra. You are familiar with the lesson that will arrive on Tuesday, as it’s one you’ve been moving through since the start of the year. You must be certain that your romantic relationship isn’t limiting your life.

Partnership is one of your priorities and core needs, however, you may have your partner on a pedestal instead of seeing them for who they truly are.

A relationship will never limit what is possible for you or your life, so be sure the blockages you’ve been experiencing aren’t related to the current connection in your life.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be the one to free yourself, dearest Scorpio. While Mercury in Gemini is stirring up themes of transformation, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is trying to free you from something in your life.

Aquarius energy represents home, family or a romantic relationship in your life, yet it also governs your inner child healing. You must ensure you’re not making any decisions from your wounds.

You hold the key to the cage you feel your life has become, which means you are also the only one who can free yourself.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best relationships are always built on truth, Sagittarius. Mercury in Gemini is highlighting themes in your romantic life, increasing the need for important or future-oriented conversations.

However, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is in your house of communication, creating a necessity for truth and vulnerability. Be mindful of any conversations today, ensuring you’re not trying to sugarcoat anything.

Even if blunt or painful, the truth is always better than a lie, especially if you want to keep progressing the relationship in your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, your love horoscope tells you it’s not selfish to prioritize yourself. You have gotten stuck in a rut of being so concerned that you’re showing up for your partner or others in your life, you’ve been neglecting yourself.

This may involve you overworking to provide financially or create that sizable nest egg, but it has taken a toll not just on you but on your relationship.

Try to use today to focus on what matters most to you and give yourself an opportunity to take some time off. Plan a quiet night in, go for a walk under the stars and just enjoy the life you’ve created instead of always thinking you have to work for more.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no need to be afraid of love, sweet Aquarius. Mercury in Gemini is highlighting themes of marriage and commitment, which have been ongoing since Jupiter first entered this zodiac sign in 2024. Yet, retrograde Pluto is in Aquarius, representing your sense of self and beliefs.

While you have had and still do have opportunities for growth in your romantic relationship, you’ve been the one blocking it from progressing. Be sure that you’re checking in with yourself about your fears, specifically about losing yourself or an aspect of freedom that you’ve worked hard to attain.

This relationship isn’t like the ones in your past, and so there is no need to fear the love you are receiving.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

"You must let go, Pisces," is the overarching love horoscope for today. Letting go doesn’t mean there is an ending in store, but you do need to release control over or micromanage a situation in your romantic life.

Mercury in Gemini is in your house of home and committed relationships, while retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is in your sector of intuition and healing.

Letting go doesn’t mean a break-up or loss of love, but it will help allow necessary changes to occur. You can’t protect everyone you love, or ensure they only experience the best in life. Instead, you must just let go and let them walk their divine path.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.