I know it’s tempting. I know that it’s not always easy to come clean upfront when you are trying to make an amazing first impression, but there are simply some critical things you cannot lie about.

Why do people lie, anyway? While there are plenty of reasons to hide the truth from someone, the fact is that you won't be able to get ahead in life unless you stop lying and start facing the truth.

For the self-help critics, I am sure the next thought is: so, you are saying you can lie about some things? No, no, no. But if you have any intention of fibbing, hiding, or disclosing at a later date, avoid all of the below.

9 Simple Things You Should Never Lie To Anyone About

1. Age

It’s too difficult to keep track. And eventually, the truth comes out.

2. Your job

Not your dream job. Not the one you just applied for. The one that is currently sending you a paycheck.

3. Your true relationship status

Divorce means papers are signed. It doesn’t mean we are living together but have been talking about separating.

4. Pets

He could have allergies. You want a cat dad, and not having to hide Mittens in the bathroom every time he comes over.

5. Height

Unless you plan on dating him via the Internet forever, don’t bother to lie about this one, especially if you prefer heels to flats.

6. Interests

Please don’t pretend you are okay camping when in reality your idea of roughing it is the Ritz-Carlton.

7. Whether or not you smoke

Unless you have been wearing the patch for two years, please don’t pretend you don’t smoke. Lying about it is more of a turn-off for nonsmokers than doing it. Also, I'm sure people can smell it on you. Quit for your partner's sake and your own.

8. Whether you have roommates

I know things can be tough financially, but you need to fess up to this one. He will know in time if it’s a one-way street to his house only. He'll notice if you always have your car parked at his place, or if you never want him to come over. Maybe he'll even like them. Or if you don't like them, maybe him being around will help elevate the tension.

9. What you are looking for

If you are looking to date, don’t tell him you would be fine with a casual fling. It’s not him who will suffer in this; it’s you. Focus on what you want — don’t conform constantly in order to try and get it. You want someone `who wants you. and he deserves to know where your heart is.

Tamsen Fadal is a journalist and 3x author. Follow her on Facebook.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

This article was originally published at 'The New Single' by Tamsen Fadal. Reprinted with permission from the author.