The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, April 25, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 25, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Aries

Anger could be a problem today, and you may experience a few bouts of frustration over things that you cannot control.

It's hard to let go of your fears about what could happen at this time, but don't let insecurity become the master of your love life. Let your heart be there for you to guide the way.

Taurus

Taurus, friends can let you down. Sometimes people don't understand what you see in someone, so they make you feel bad about loving a person. The bottom line is, your heart knows what it needs and just because others may not understand your decisions, doesn't make them wrong.

Gemini

Gemini, respect is a sensitive topic that you may question whether or not you and your partner are on the same page. Try to be more open and understanding. When miscommunication happens, things can sometimes appear one way, when actually you realize they are much more different after a little distance has been taken.

Cancer

Cancer, don't be angry at God because a relationship didn't work out. There's a reason why a person is no longer in your life. It could be because someone better for you will come along, but you have to be free for that to happen.

Leo

Leo, fighting about who gets what will accomplish nothing. In fact, you may come across as being selfish when you keep score. It's better at times to focus on the things you can accomplish together and not worry about what you will lose if you become a couple.

Virgo

Virgo, a breaking point may manifest and put you in a position of incredible despair. This day may require much patience from you, and if you exercise restraint and not get angry, you can get through the day. Patience truly is going to be your virtue.

Libra

Libra, take a mental health day and let yourself have some time for reflection, self care, and all the things you know are good for you. Relationships are never easy and it's okay to feel a little stressed and if you need a break, then take it.

Scorpio

Scorpio, passion can blur your reasonings and have you thinking you cannot live without someone when you actually can. Sometimes change can trigger strong fear reactions, but you will find out that you are going to be just fine, with or without another person in your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, family problems can influence how you think relationships will always be. Don't judge your future on someone else's mistakes. Give yourself a chance to have a good relationship. Don't be afraid to love someone, even if you don't know how a healthy relationship looks.

Capricorn

Capricorn, communication today can be tense. There isn't always going to be a reason why. Could be exhaustion or too many things happening at the same time; don't point figures with blame. Take responsibility for yourself. And whatever you do don't try to change another person; work on yourself.

Aquarius

Aquarius, battles over money and feelings of jealousy can make today a little more complicated. You may find that it's easier to work on a job than to partner with your significant other. Every once and awhile your career can make the perfect escape from a confusing time.

Pisces

Pisces, today you get a wake-up call about how you want to live your life and what you're willing to do, or not to do, for love. Knowing how to express your desire to be yourself may feel uncomfortable, especially when you have been quiet and letting other people have their way. But now is your time and you should claim it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.