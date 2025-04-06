The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On April 7, 2025

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs when Mercury goes direct. With Mercury no longer in retrograde, the universe telling us to get off our butts, get out there and DO IT.

Four zodiac signs get the message loud and clear, most likely due to the recognition of laziness and sloth. We needed this direct action, and we needed it now. This is where we take our great ideas and finally materialize them. A great day is in store for those who listen to the universe and understand that it's all about action.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on April 7, 2025:

1. Gemini

Mercury goes direct, and so do you, Gemini. Everything you do on this day comes into direct line with success and satisfaction. This is how the universe gives you the sign to go, make things happen, and trust in yourself enough to be at peace.

With Mercury no longer in retrograde, you are not held back by cosmic forces, which also implies that you have run out of excuses. You need to get up and out there right now, because the universe has big plans for you.

April 7 could very well be your lucky day, so take advantage of this first day of Mercury Direct. Get in front of the game so that you can control what happens in the next few days. The universe is showing you that you can have whatever you want.

2. Leo

OK, guilty as charged. For what, you ask? For being a teensy bit lazy, Leo. Are you denying it? Nope, you are not. Still, you may feel as if Mercury Direct plays a part in how psyched for activity you feel on this particular day.

This is good — you are acting on your instincts, and while laziness is just part of the Leo package, you can't help but feel a little charged up. This is how the universe drops the hint: get off the bed, it's time to DO STUFF.

Because Mercury goes direct on April 7, you might consider this day to be the first of many in which you will reschedule your life so that you can bring in more fun things to do. Enough hanging out; it's time to roll.

3. Aquarius

You can't blame the retrograde any longer, nor do you want to. You've been waiting around for the moment when you feel good enough to actually do all the things you've wanted to do, and yet, you went slack on.

Now, you see that when Mercury goes direct, it's time for you to push aside the covers and get up and make something of your time here on Earth. It's not that you aren't productive; you are. But you can be doing MORE, and you know it.

Bye-bye Mercury retrograde! It's time for action and focus, and this makes you happy, Aquarius. You did all you could in the world of sloth, and that turned out to be a whole lot of nothing. Now, it's time to make something great, and you are READY.

4. Pisces

The universe has spoken, and wow, is that message ever strong. It's like the moment Mercury went direct, you got a jolt of energy that felt so positive, you didn't know what to do with it. Thankfully, that moment is over, and now it's all starting to make sense.

The universe grants you a sign on this day, April 7, telling you to take action, and keep that action and energy going. This is what is called a supreme opportunity; take advantage.

As you know, rushes of positive energy come and go with you, so when you get the idea that something great is about to happen, you run with it, Pisces. Make the very best out of this day, as it is meant to get your juices flowing again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.