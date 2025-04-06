3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Success The Week Of April 7 - 13, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs experience financial success the week of April 7 - 13, 2025! They are: Horse, Ox, and Rooster. This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Heaven over Earth (#12) changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). It reveals that success is more quicksilver than you may realize, but also sturdier and more grounded than anticipated. So if it ever appears as if success is out of reach and impossible, think again. And keep at it until the mental blocks are removed and you finally have the answer you seek.

The first hexagram, though, emphasizes the need not to ignore red flags in authority figures. Sometimes, that may be the block you need to eliminate for progress to occur and success to flow to your doorstep. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between April 7 - 13.

Three Chinese zodiac signs experience financial success between April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, strong financial success will be yours this week! This is all thanks to the tremendous efforts and sacrifices you have made in the past, many of you even giving up precious sleep. It's time to celebrate the fruits of your labor. So make sure to center yourself in your heart and acknowledge everything, both internal and external, that brings this about.

Your social connections and friendships will be the strongest link to this success and its continued presence. But don't just socialize for the sake of it. Be intentional, and you will find the right tribe among acquaintances and new people.

If you have felt blocked from financial gain, you may need to look at any negative or toxic presences in your social circle that essentially want you to stay small so they can be comfortable in their own complacency. There's a saying: you are the average of the five people you surround yourself with.

Your power color this week is purple. Try to wear it more in your outfits without being too obvious. A watch with a purple dial can be a great daily addition.

2. Ox

Ox, the arena of financial success is blooming for you just like the season! So try to ground yourself more into this through the activities you participate in, the foods and drinks you have, the entertainment avenues you frequent, and so on. As you do this, new ideas and fresh inspiration will also chance upon you, adding to your finances in intriguing ways.

You will benefit from participating in more cultural festivals and activities to build strong connections within your community. If you run your own business, this is a great time to hold a giveaway or host a competition for your audience.

If you have experienced financial blocks, you may need to look closely at the dynamics within your closest relationships. If you feel you are being scapegoated for someone else's mistakes and bad behavior, now's the time to distance yourself and let destiny play out for those who deserve it. It will also protect your good energy and luck from individuals who are more like energy vampires.

Your power color this week is black. Try incorporating it into your outfit without overdoing anything, since that may not fit the season. Lighting incense for the ancestors and passed-on loved ones is also indicated for you.

3. Rooster

Rooster, you will have a great week of financial success! So bring out the party poppers and the baked treats, cause it's going to be lit in all the best ways. The efforts made in the past that have grown exponentially. You may be coming into some kind of an inheritance, even if it's just a milestone birthday present from your elders.

Engaging in more charitable activities this week will also benefit you, as it will help you build your community intelligently. Choose truly resonates in your heart, so the full force of your intentions supports the actions. You will also find positive support and new social connections along the way.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, you may need to perform a cleansing ritual to remove any negative auras or envious gaze directed your way. However, the power of belief is also called upon here to end the power of negative forces in your life.

Your power color this week is purple. A purple candle ritual or soaking in a bath with lavender can also help greatly.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.