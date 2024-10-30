Astrologer Shares How Each Zodiac Sign Can Connect To Their Intuition During The 'Thinning Of The Veil' On November 1

In cultures all over the world, November 1 is an all-important day of the year. Whether you call it All Saints Day, All Souls Day, Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, or just "the day after Halloween," the first of November is known to be a time when we can feel much closer to those who've passed before us.

This is because it's said to be a day when the "veil" between our world and the afterlife is at its thinnest and most penetrable — and for those of a spiritual bent, that means our intuition is at one of its most perceptive points all year, just in time to hear the guidance from those who've crossed over.

An astrologer provided insight into how each zodiac sign can connect to their intuition during the 'thinning of the veil.'

November 1 is in many ways the perfect counterpart to Halloween. While the latter is all about fun, laughter, spookiness, and partying, the day after centers on the more contemplative side of the mysteries of the afterlife.

Astrid Bly, an astrologer who works with California Psychics, a platform for spiritual insights and psychic readings, said that November 1 is a "transformative" time when our "inner wisdom" from both our intuition and departed loved ones is at its strongest. To wit, here is how Bly says each zodiac sign can best harness the powerful energies of the day.

Aries: Slow down to facilitate focus

Aries are known for their fiery, competitive, and at times, even combative energy — they're all about that Type A life. Bly said for Aries, November 1 is a time to work in opposites by "embracing moments of stillness" to balance their natural impulsivity. This, Bly explained, will allow them to leverage their "drive" to align passion with insight.

Taurus: Go on outdoor walks

"Taurus has a natural bond with the world around them and can often observe significant details on instinct," Bly said. This propensity means that nature can be a powerful grounding force for them on November 1, helping them "quiet their stubborn thoughts" so that their inner voice can come through loud and clear.

Gemini: Pay attention to your thoughts

Geminis are always thinking — their minds race with all kinds of ideas, questions, and contemplations, and that can get a bit overwhelming sometimes, right? But Bly said November 1 is time for Geminis to lean into this "flurry of thoughts" rather than turn away from it.

"By focusing on the most persistent or recurring ideas," she explained, "they can discern which ones are intuitive nudges guiding them toward deeper insights."

Cancer: Bathing or cleaning rituals

Cancer is one of the three water signs in the zodiac, so it makes sense that returning to that element is one of the most grounding and expansive rituals a Cancer can leverage. And Bly said this can be a powerful act on All Souls Day.

"Immersing themselves in water or purifying their surroundings allows them to release emotional blockages, making space for their natural psychic abilities to flow freely and guide them," Bly said.

So November 1 is a great day for a relaxing bath or perhaps a spa treatment.

Leo: Reach out to others

Centering others isn't exactly a Leo's first instinct — these are the stars and divas and luminaries among us, after all! But Bly said the Day of the Dead is a perfect opportunity for Leos to shift the focus of their social butterfly instincts on "engaging in heartfelt conversations" with others.

"By sharing their thoughts and receiving feedback," Bly explained, "they can tap into a collective energy, using their natural charisma to connect with deeper insights that emerge through meaningful exchanges."

Virgo: Trust your gut

Virgos are all about attention to detail — and thank goodness for that, because someone has to be! But it's easy for Virgos to get bogged down in a bit TOO much on their keen talent for analysis. Bly said November 1 is a great day for Virgos to work in opposition to this tendency.

"During the thinning veil, Virgos can strengthen their intuitive connection by learning to trust their gut instincts rather than over-analyzing every detail," she explained.

By stepping back from their "logical approach" on All Saints Day, Bly said Virgos can allow themselves to "pick up on subtle clues in the material world."

Libra: Tune into your body

Much like Virgos, Libras think a lot — often to the point of OVERthinking. That's a blessing as much as a curse, of course, but much like so many other signs, November 1 is a day for Libras to work in opposites by getting out of the head and into the body.

Bly recommended "tuning into the signals their body gives them, paying close attention to any physical sensations or emotions that arise." By combining Libras' innate desire for balance with an awareness of the body, Bly said Libras can use the Day of the Dead to harmonize their brains and intuition so they can tap more deeply into their purpose.

Scorpio: Begin a meditation practice

Scorpios are already among the most intuitive people out there — it's not a coincidence that the "thinning of the veil" that November 1 brings falls smack dab in the middle of Scorpio season!

So Bly said Scorpios should really lean in by beginning a meditation practice that will take them even deeper into their intuition to "unlock the hidden layers of their psyche" and "access the intense and transformative insights they naturally possess but often guard against the world."

Sagittarius: Start a journal

Bly suggested emotional, creative Sagittarians should lean into their innate gifts for expression on November 1 by starting a journal in which to pour out their thoughts and emotions.

"This reflective practice helps them capture their wisdom and insights," she said, "making it easier for them to recognize intuitive patterns and align their thoughts, observations, and feelings with deeper inner guidance."

Capricorn: Get in touch with your ancestors

Capricorns are the other Type As of the zodiac, with an intense, goal-oriented focus on hard work. Bly said they can best benefit from the Day of the Dead by shifting this future-focused orientation toward the past. Not in the sense of dwelling on it, but rather by connecting with their heritage and "getting in touch with their ancestors, drawing strength from their lineage." This, Bly explained, will help Capricorns "tap into ancestral wisdom to guide their path with both practicality and spiritual insight."

Aquarius: Try a sound cleansing

Aquarius is an air sign, and sound and air go hand-in-hand. Bly explained that the Day of the Dead brings an opportunity to leverage these "vibrations" and let them really resonate by taking advantage of acts of sound cleansing, from sound baths or singing bowls to just listening to the waves of the ocean.

"This practice not only clears mental clutter but also aligns them with their naturally kind spirit," Bly said, which opens Aquarians up to "innovative insights" that can transform both themselves and the world around them.

Pisces: Take note of dreams

Another of the more intuitive signs, November 1 is a day when Pisces can really shine by tapping into what is one of humans' most innately spiritual pathways all year long: their dreams.

"These visions often hold profound insights and emotional truths," Bly said, and this is all amped up several notches during the thinning of the veil the Day of the Dead brings. Leaning into it provides Pisces an opportunity to deepen this skill, "transforming dreams into guiding messages to illuminate their path forward."

