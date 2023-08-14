The Powerful Calming Meditation You Already Know How To Do

My wife, Adi, is often the catalyst for bringing me many of the life-changing practices that I incorporate into my daily routine. It usually starts with me resisting the idea, only to eventually give in and then become somewhat rigid in my adherence to my new daily ritual.

What starts with her gentle nudging eventually manifests into my dogmatic daily application of the practice.

The 'Infinity Walk' grounding meditation

Adi explained the benefits of incorporating this simple meditation into our daily routine. After some initial resistance, I became intrigued by the possibilities that awaited us on the other side of this practice.

As always, my lady led me exactly where I needed to be, and we feel compelled to share what we have discovered from incorporating this into our daily practice.

A grounding meditation walk in the pattern of the number eight involves walking slowly and mindfully in the shape of an infinity symbol (∞), focusing on each step and each breath.

This practice helps connect us with the present moment, promote balance, and restore inner calm.

I made a commitment to do this walk for forty days each morning as the sun rises. I hop on my bike, ride to our nearby park, take off my shoes and socks (there are enormous benefits to getting our feet onto the earth), and begin my Infinity Walk. I practice this walk for 20 minutes while reciting a mantra to power the meditation (this is optional).

Granted, I may look a little “different” to my fellow parkgoers, but I am here to report that I am experiencing profound effects from doing this for the last few weeks.

How & why the Infinity Walk works to ground you at sunrise:

You embrace serenity and renewal:

As the first rays of the sun gently paint the sky with hues of gold and pink, a profound opportunity for transformation awaits. Imagine starting each day with a ritual that not only grounds you but also elevates your spirit, setting the tone for a day filled with positivity and productivity. This magical practice is none other than the Infinity Grounding Meditation Walk at sunrise.

You connect with nature’s rhythm:

Nature has an extraordinary way of bringing us back to our essence. When we embark on an Infinity Grounding Meditation Walk at sunrise, we align ourselves with the natural rhythms of the universe. The gentle warmth of the rising sun, the cool caress of the morning breeze, and the symphony of the chirping birds can create a harmonious symphony that resonates deeply within us—this is our essence, and when we align with our truest nature, we find harmony and balance once again. By grounding ourselves in this moment, we remind ourselves that we are an integral part of the magnificent tapestry of life.

You walk with clarity and calm:

Walking is more than just a physical activity: it can also be a meditative practice. As you take each stop on your morning walk, let go of the mental clutter that may have accumulated overnight.

Allow the earth to transmute any negative energy that no longer serves you by releasing it to Mother Gaia for healing and restoration. Allow the steady rhythm of your steps to clear your mind, making space for fresh ideas and new perspectives. With each step, visualize yourself releasing any worries or anxieties, leaving room for clarity and calmness to flow in.

You nurther your mind-body-spirit alignment:

The Infinity Walk provides a holistic approach to nurturing your mind, body, and spirit. This practice isn’t just about physical movement or vocalization; it’s a sacred dance that harmonizes every aspect of your being. As you walk, breathe, and chant (if you desire), you are aligning your intentions with the universe, setting the stage for a day filled with possibility, focus, and resilience.

You invite in gratitude and intention:

Sunrise symbolizes a fresh start, a new chapter in the book of our life. By embarking on this morning ritual, we are acknowledging the gift of a new day while expressing gratitude for the opportunities it holds. Use this time to set your intentions for the day ahead. Visualize your goals, aspirations, and the positive impact you wish to create. As you infuse your walk with purpose, you’re planning the seeds of your desires and watching them bloom throughout the day.

I invite you to join me on this journey to self.

In these ever-changing times, it is more important now than ever to find a practice that grounds us in a strong foundation to get us through each day with grace, humility, and the heart of a servant.

Step out each morning while allowing the gentle embrace of the rising sun to envelop you; embark on a journey of self-discovery, renewal, and empowerment. The Infinity Grounding Meditation Walk is your invitation to embrace the magic that lies within each of us while creating a life that resonates with the rhythm of your soul. Your Higher Self will thank you.

David Ahearn is the author of the book Happy Accidents: The Transformative Power of 'Yes, And' at Work and in Life, and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And', which helps improve group performance. He is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions and lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

