Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters In Protective Custody After 'Disturbing' Images Found On Husband's Computer

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has sadly passed away of an apparent suicide. Keough was one of Presley's four children, including actress Riley Keough, as well as twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

She has also been going through a very drawn-out divorce from her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. In 2017, Presley, the only child of late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and estranged husband Lockwood, both temporarily lost custody of their then-11-year-old twin daughters.

After Presley reportedly found disturbing images and videos of children on Lockwood's computer, she claimed to have immediately called the information into the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Following a raid on their home, Presley's twin daughters were taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Presley married her fourth husband, Lockwood, in 2006. The two separated in June of 2016 and Presley filed for divorce.

Presley stated that 80 of Lockwood’s devices were seized in the raid. The court documents, filed on behalf of Presley with the Los Angeles Superior Court, also revealed allegations of sexual abuse on the part of Lockwood.

Additionally, Presley's declaration stated, “My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered... I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.”

Further, Presley said that she had to hire two nannies to monitor the twins visits with their father.

The documents being cited were part of Presley's response to Lockwood's request that she be ordered to pay him $40,000 per month in spousal support, as well as $100,000 toward his attorney fees.

In 2007, the two entered into a postnuptial agreement, which would have prevented Lockwood from receiving any such spousal support. However, in 2017, Lockwood allegedly demanded they tear up the agreement.

Given that their marriage lasted just past the 10-year-anniversary mark, their union would qualify as what is known as a "long-term marriage." This means that if the postnuptial was found to be invalid by the court, Lockwood could be eligible to receive "life-time" spousal support (i.e., alimony) from Presley.

Presley claimed that her fortune, once estimated at $300 million, is nearly depleted and that she has significant debt due to financial misappropriation by both Lockwood and her former business manager.

She claims to not have stable housing, and has said, “I lived briefly with my mother, in treatment, and then with friends rent free... I currently live in the home of my adult daughter Riley Keough and her husband. I do not pay rent or mortgage in that residence, but I do contribute to the household expenses by paying for Riley's housekeeper as well as additional household supplies...

In the last year I have not taken vacations or traveled... Since we relocated in California in June I have not traveled out of state. I have not flown in any airplane, much less a private plane, in over 18 months.”

When reached for his response, Lockwood shared the following statement:

"I am disgusted that (she) described unproven allegations about me... in a declaration that she filed in this court’s publicly accessible records... As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn (Presley) has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing...

It is particularly distasteful that (she) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention."

However, in 2018, the court found that the postnuptial agreement was legitimate, and Presley would not have to pay Lockwood spousal support.

Lockwood added that there are allegations against Presley as well, saying, "For the time being I will not say anything else about such statements in (Presley’s) declaration other than that the allegations against both of us have not been unproven."

It was originally unclear why authorities felt Presley's twin daughters should be removed from both parents.

The photos found by Presley were considered disturbing enough for the twins to be taken from both parents, but when a former high-level employee of DCFS (who requested their identity remain anonymous) was asked for their thoughts on the details of this case, the news had elicited more questions than answers.

The employee said, "Where is she? Tennessee? If they were here [in L.A.] with dad, that makes sense. If she's here... I don't know why they weren't released to her. Then it would depend on how long it took her to report. If she didn't immediately call the police and they believe she knew or reasonably should've known, then it might make sense.

But if she was in Los Angeles and she reported immediately... Something is missing. DCFS is real careful when removing celebs kids, because they know they will be scrutinized and could possibly be sued. Something isn't adding up."

However, Lockwood eventually then came out and accused Presley of substance abuse, with court documents claiming that she put her daughters “at serious risk of physical harm.” Both Presley and Lockwood denied the allegations of abuse in court, which led to the case being dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Mama Lion with cubs pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Neither of them have ever faced any criminal charges, either. And they're still fighting for custody over the twins.

A source close to the family revealed that the custody battle remains nasty, saying, “Lisa Marie’s custody battle isn’t moving forward as quickly as she’d like. She’s upset that Michael [Lockwood] decided to not let their girls travel to Memphis for Elvis’s birthday celebration...

Lisa Marie has accused Michael of some pretty horrendous allegations, so why would he want to play ball with her now? Not letting the kids travel to Memphis isn’t the end of the world, but it was a chess move on Michael’s part. Lisa is now getting a taste of her own medicine. No one is feeling sorry for her.”

As for the former couple's long-winded divorce, a date for the trial has finally been set after years. They will face each other in court this month over Presley's father's fortune. It was also revealed that Presley set a month for the trial, meaning that it will extend through August until it is resolved.

However, Presley is also currently dealing with a huge tragedy in her life as her son, Benjamin Keough, passed away.

The 27-year-old died from an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement sources.

Presley's manager released a statement that says, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Keough didn't spend much time in the public eye, but he was often noted for his uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather and had even been involved in the music industry himself.

Editor's Note: This article was orginally published February 17, 2017 and will continue to be updated as new information on the situation is revealed.

