10 Strict Rules Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Kids Follow

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have become one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They gained recognition after playing a couple on That 70s’ Show. Fans were even more excited to find out that they were dating in real life too.

Now several years later, Kunis and Kutcher have become the most loving parents to their two children — daughter Wyatt Isabelle, and son Dimitri Portwood.

People may think that having celebrity parents is glamorous and exciting. However, there are many rules and restrictions the kids have to follow, many more than an average kid.

Kunis and Kutcher are no different and can be quite strict with their kids when it comes to parenting.

Here are some strict rules Kunis & Kutcher’s kids have to follow.

1. No nannies for the kids.

Celebrities are busy people and often don’t have time for themselves, much less for their children, which is why many hire help. However, Kunis and Kutcher don’t want to do that.

When it comes to their children, they don’t want an outsider to raise them. In an interview with Ellen, Kutcher talks about their daughter and why they want to raise her themselves.

He says, “We just want to know our kid. We want to be the people that know what to do when the baby’s crying to make the baby not cry anymore… and I think the only way to do that is by being the one who’s there.”

2. Everyday baths aren't necessary.

Kunis and Kutcher have revealed that they don’t wash their kids every day. When they were on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, they talked about how they only wash their kids if they see dirt on them.

Kutcher says, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

They mentioned a primary reason for not bathing their kids as often is that using soap every day can make their skin dry. Kunis also mentioned that she never got into the habit of bathing every day growing up, stating, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."

3. Interaction with the paparazzi is discouraged.

Kutcher and Kunis are well-known and easy-to-recognize celebrities, so having a camera on them at all times is quite normal. However, they want to shield their kids from that world as much as they can to give them a chance at a normal life.

They have taught their kids to keep a healthy distance from the paparazzi and not engage if they see any.

Naturally, as parents, they want their kids to have a good childhood, so, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Kutcher even requested the paparazzi not publish their kids’ pictures.

Kutcher tweeted, “l continue to kindly ask, please don't post/publish photos of our kids. They haven't chosen life in the public eye.”

4. They're careful about how they explain holidays like Christmas and Easter.

While the couple loves both holidays and celebrates them wholeheartedly, their feelings about the Easter bunny and Santa Claus differ.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kutcher explained that the parents had to sit and have a discussion on how they were going to approach the traditions of having Santa come at Christmas or the Easter bunny on Easter.

He joked, "We think we're going Santa Claus, but we don't know about the bunny ... it's like, why is a bunny laying eggs? Do bunnies lay eggs? No, but the Easter bunny does. But why don't other bunnies lay eggs? And then it becomes a whole thing."

"It's really confusing," he added.

5. They don't give presents to the kids at Christmas.

Christmas is a time when parents typically shower their kids with gifts, however, not Kunis and Kutcher. Despite being such high-profile celebrities, they don’t want to spend a lot of unnecessary money on presents.

They don’t want their kids to be attached to materialistic things or spoil them too much.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kunis said, “So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids… We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

6. They aren't planning on handing money down or building a trust fund.

Kunis and Kutcher have revealed that they don’t plan to leave any money for their kids. They want their kids to build their own lives and careers, and they are firm believers in hard work.

In an interview with Dax Shephard, Kutcher talked about how he wants his children to be able to create their own lives. He says, “I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

7. No sugary snacks allowed.

Kunis and Kutcher have stated that they don’t give sugar to their kids. According to Yahoo, they don’t even give them any chocolate in the fear that the kids might develop a sugar addiction.

Kutcher spoke in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2016, revealing that the parents gave Wyatt an Easter egg filled with alternative treats. "We’re not quite ready for her to be ready for candy, so we did Cheerios and raisins," explained Kutcher. "She loved the raisins!"

8. The kids are expected to learn several languages.

Mila Kunis’ family language is Russian, it would only be natural for her to teach her children Russian. According to MTV, Kunis says, "My kids are going to know Russian. They'll probably go to, like, a Russian pre-school.”

Kutcher also spoke about his daughter learning Russian in an interview with Seth Meyers, “She’s learning Russian. She has English down. She can like speak and understand English. She can speak and understand Spanish. And she can understand Russian, but she can’t really speak it yet.”

9. They don't spoil the kids.

Kunis opened up about her parenting rule on not wanting to spoil her kids when it comes to money.

According to Hollywoodlife, Kunis and Kutcher want their kids to know the true value of money and hard work, despite the couple earning well.

“We are very aware of what a dollar’s worth because it’s 100 percent earned by us, for us,” says Kunis. “So it’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that ‘Mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor’.”

10. They value hard work.

Kutcher and Kunis have worked hard to get where they are today and continue to work hard. They both want to instill the same values and qualities in their children, too.

Kunis talks to Cosmopolitan about her career and how exhausted she becomes after working on some days, explaining, “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work.”

The couple wants their chilren to learn these things early on so they won’t have a hard time adapting to the world when they are older.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer and an Editorial Intern at YourTango who writes on entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.