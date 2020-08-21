7 Celebrities Who've Spoken Out Against Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has been the latest celebrity canceled due to workplace allegations.

Ellen DeGeneres’ career has been derailed by the allegations that her show was under investigation for being a hostile workplace.

Throughout the controversy, celebrities and fans alike have weighed in on the truth of these allegations.

Here are some of the celebrities who have spoken out against DeGeneres.

1. Nikkie de Jager

Dutch makeup artist and beauty vlogger who’s known for her YouTube channel, NikkieTutorials, spoke out during her appearance on a Dutch talk show.

The host asked about her experience on Ellen’s show and she responded, “It’s really nice that you came over and said hello to me...she didn’t.”

De Jager felt that she was in “a different world” during her appearance on the show.

The beauty guru still expressed gratitude to Ellen for the show’s platform to speak about her life as a transgender woman.

2. Brad Garrett

This stand-up comedian is best known for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Garrett tweeted a story from Variety about DeGeneres’ apology video and stated that “it comes from the top.” He explained how the horrible treatment of the employees is “common knowledge.”

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff - Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

3. Lea Thompson

Lorraine Baines from the Back to the Future franchise responded to a story about Garret’s tweet. “True story. It is,” she stated.

The “story” that Thompson refers to is how celebrities who either work with Ellen or have appeared on her show know about DeGeneres’ behavior towards her employees.

True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020

4. Neil Breen

Breen is an Australian radio host for a popular radio show, 4BC Breakfast. During an episode of his radio show, he explained the time that he worked with DeGeneres on Australian Today.

Breen was working as a producer on the show when Ellen came in for an interview. Originally, the segment was meant to be a co-host situation, but it became a full-on interview instead.

Breen describes that he and his crew were given a set of detailed rules of how to act around DeGeneres and how to guide the show. When Ellen and her crew arrived, they took over every aspect of the show.

Someone from DeGeneres’ team had told Breen that he couldn’t look at, speak to, or even approach the comedian. Only the interviewer in the Today studio could do any of those things.

5. Ashley Nicole Black

Black is best known for her writing and acting role on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Black subtweeted about DeGeneres, partially stating, “I think it’s that toxic workplaces are widely accepted in this industry, ppl are expected not to complain…”

I don’t think it’s that celebs “don’t know” people treat them differently. I think it’s that toxic workplaces are widely accepted in this industry, ppl are expected not to complain, and higher ups dont care how folks are treated as long as the work is done on time and on budget — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) August 5, 2020

6. Andy Richter

An actor, writer, and comedian who is best known for being Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on all of his shows responded to Black’s subtweet. Richter admits that there are toxic higher-ups in every industry, but very few are controlled by someone whose “entire brand is being ‘nice.’”

I agree, although there’s toxicity tolerated by higher-ups in every industry, but few of those workplaces are controlled by a manager who’s entire brand is being “nice.” — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 5, 2020

7. Phoebe Bridgers

Known for her vocals, Bridgers tweeted a pun on DeGeneres’ name without much explanation. She tweeted, “ellen degenerate” and she didn’t care to elaborate on her perceived criticism of the comedian.

ellen degenerate — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 8, 2020

Details About Ellen DeGeneres' Career

DeGeneres began her career as a stand-up comedian in the early ‘80s. Her career as a stand-up comedian included 1986 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

As a film actress, she was famously the voice of Dory in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

She starred in two self-named sitcoms, Ellen from 1994 to 1998 and The Ellen Show from 2001 to 2002. During the fourth season of Ellen, DeGeneres came out as a lesbian during an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her character on her sitcom show came out to a therapist played by Winfrey; the show went to explore various issues regarding the LGBTQ community.

DeGeneres hosted the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and the Primetime Emmys. She wrote four books, started her own record company, Eleveneleven, and a production company called A Very Good Company.

She has won 30 Emmys and 20 People’s Choice Awards, which is more People’s Choice Awards than any other person. During Obama’s presidency, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Earlier this year, she even won the Golden Globes Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award.

