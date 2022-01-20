Why Fans Think Harry Styles Will Release A New Album In February After Announcing New Tour Dates

Much to the excitement of Harry Styles fans, the 27-year-old singer has finally released the rescheduled tour dates for his previously postponed world tour, which includes a slew of shows in the UK.

Originally, Styles had been set to begin his tour back in April 2020, before being postponed to February and March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were disappointed when Styles was forced to indefinitely postpone his UK and European tour dates back in December 2021.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority,” Styles shared on Twitter. “I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place.”

However, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has now disclosed a massive 32-city tour that includes the rescheduled dates and a plethora of brand new stadium dates that takes place in the UK in June 2022.

With a new set of tour dates, and the annoucement that Styles will be headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022, many fans are wondering if it means the former One Direction singer will be releasing a new album.

Styles' previous album, "Fine Line" was released back in December 2019, and included hits like "Falling," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Adore You."

When is Harry Styles releasing a new album in 2022?

Styles' third studio album is rumored to be dropping in February 2022.

It was initially reported by The Sun, that Styles was going to surprise his fans with the release of HS3.

The singer, who has been making a name for himself in the acting world, recently making a cameo in Marvel's 'Eternals,' as well as playing a supporting role in Olivia Wilde's upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don't Worry Darling' alongside Florence Pugh, has been working on new music for quite some time.

An insider told The Sun that, "Harry started working on the new album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic took hold."

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK. Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon. Harry is really excited about the album," the insider added.

Fans believe Harry Styles may release his album on Valentine's Day.

Love certainly seems to be the theme of Styles's "Love On Tour" so it seems fitting that his album could drop on Valentine's Day.

The singer isn't due to return to the stage until Coachella on April 15th so a February 14th album release would give him plenty of time to promote new music before appearing at the festival.

According to Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer, Styles is allegedly set to drop his third studio album before the end of March 2022.

Deux Moi, a gossip account known for keeping up with celebrity and influencer news, tweeted that they claimed to have heard a new Harry Styles album will be released in February 2022.

Considering that Styles recently finished up his 42-date 'Love on Tour' across the United States, performing most of the songs from his second album 'Fine Line,' along with some hits from his self-titled first album, 'Harry Styles,' he deinitely has some time on his hands to finish up the long-awaited third album.

Either way, there is the possibility of the annoucement of a new single, or if we're lucky, the date of the new album, within the next couple of months.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.