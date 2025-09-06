Each Zodiac Sign Is Destined To End A Chapter Of Their Lives During The Lunar Eclipse On September 7

On September 7, 2025, each zodiac sign is destined to end a chapter of their lives as the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces rises. This lunar eclipse is asking us to release something and focus on the new potential that awaits us.

"This eclipse marks the end of lies, delusions, and every zodiac sign will have to bring something to a possibly dramatic conclusion," professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video.

Saturn, the planet of discipline, has already shown us this lesson since it first entered Pisces in 2023, but the eclipse will serve as a catalyst to get us to work for what we want before Saturn officially enters Aries next year. This lunar eclipse is asking us to liberate ourselves from what is holding us back as we begin to create our new chapters over the next six months.

Aries

Aries, releasing a negative mindset and feeling more self-assured will be part of this lunar eclipse’s theme for you. Speak up and focus on how you’ve succeeded over the last several months, even if it may feel like a small victory.

If you’ve been overworked, you need to learn how to make time for yourself. If you are stressed with a lot of responsibilities, you need to learn how to manage your time more effectively. This is the time for you to release those bad habits and to start fresh when the next New Moon transit begins on September 21.

Taurus

Taurus, an ending to superficial friendships will be a theme of the eclipse in Pisces. You’re going to be more patient and discerning of the types of people you allow into your close friendship circles after this lunar energy takes control.

Saturn is already in this part of your chart, guiding you and teaching you about the friendships that matter. You are learning how to release the ones that are no longer helping you evolve into a better version of yourself.

Gemini

Gemini, unfulfilling career choices or job prospects are part of this lunar eclipse, but you might also shift your goals and priorities. Saturn back in Pisces has already put this on your to-do list. This is a time to discover your passion, with Jupiter in Cancer bringing to light the kind of work you want to do.

Focus on the things that bring you joy and happiness. You will learn how to release the goals and dreams that are not working for you and make the changes necessary to thrive.

Cancer

Cancer, you're destined to break free of outdated ideologies during this lunar eclipse. With Jupiter in your sign, you’re learning how to research and learn in a new way that helps you incorporate things with more meaning into your life.

Don’t get caught up in what others think. Instead, focus on educating yourself and pursuing your own research. Saturn is also in this part of your chart, teaching you that you need to educate yourself on a topic instead of being influenced by others who are not experts.

Leo

Leo, you're destined to release the hold the past has on you during the lunar eclipse on September 7. Throughout this Virgo season, you've been coming to understand that you may be the one who’s holding yourself back by obsessing over the past. However, Saturn back in Pisces is showing you how the past can instead be used as a guide to navigate the present.

Because the energy is impacting your financial sector, you could also focus on developing a more structured approach to your decision-making, especially when it comes to your financial goals moving forward.

Virgo

Virgo, during this lunar eclipse, you're finally liberating yourself from bad romantic connections you’ve made. If you continue to fall into the same patterns with toxic relationships, you’re given additional lessons to stop repeating this.

Finding valuable partners, people that deserve your heart, your time, and your attention, will be part of this energy. Learn how to value yourself and find the relationships that help to help you to grow moving forward.

Libra

Libra, you're destined to end negative thinking habits during this lunar eclipse. You’re learning how to take on a more optimistic approach to life. It may be hard at the beginning, with Mars currently in your sign making you see things in a different way. But you have Venus, your ruler, in the sign of Leo showing you the positive energy that it can bring for you and how you’re able to change your mindset into something that can help you manage your day-to-day with a lot more happiness and clarity.

Scorpio

Scorpio, during the lunar eclipse on September 7, you're destined to release any resentment from previous relationships, especially if you’ve had issues trying to let go of those memories from the past.

It can also be a time for you to develop courage with your words. Self-expression will matter during this time, since you’re going to liberate yourself from the inner critics that could be hindering your progress. This is a time for you to take pride in what you can do and to feel and embrace that confidence.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're destined to break free from the past starting on September 7. Learning how to write your story will be the lesson of this lunar eclipse for you. Let go of what continues to hold you back, especially things that are connected with childhood memories.

While Saturn and the eclipse teach you how to reinforce your armor, thankfully, Jupiter is helping you to evolve, find courage to speak your mind, and fight your battles with a lot more determination and confidence. This is a moment for you to incorporate healing through forgiveness and reconciliation so you can move forward.

Capricorn

Capricorn, communication will be the theme of this lunar eclipse as you're destined to release self-doubt and any emotional blockages connected to this. It's time to change the way you view yourself and learn how to be your greatest cheerleader.

During this period, you’re learning a lot about how to manage your confidence levels and not to let minor setbacks dictate your future. You’re learning how to take back control, discover your talents, and embrace them. This is the energy that encourages you to flourish and thrive, and to showcase what you are capable of to others.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you're destined to end a chapter of money struggles during the lunar eclipse on September 7. Mindless splurging habits will be released. Be mindful of how you’ve managed your finances and be more focused on saving for the future. It can be nice to treat yourself every now and then, but this should not be done frequently. For the next six months, plan accordingly so that you won’t feel financially restricted.

This is also a time for you to incorporate a lot of self-love exercises to help you appreciate yourself, which can improve the relationship you have with yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, the lunar eclipse in your sign is telling you to release doubt and embrace your potential in this new beginning. You may be trapped in the past, and this eclipse could feel like an emotional rollercoaster ride, unearthing past experiences and nostalgia. Be sure to see this as a guide that continues to help empower you.

This is your way of breaking free from any negative mindsets. Focus on how the eclipse will clear the way for more positive energy and hope. Virgo season is here to initiate this by helping you fall in love with yourself and embrace love in general.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.