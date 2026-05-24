The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, May 25 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 25, 2026 is here. The Sun is in Gemini while the Moon enters Libra. Monday's collective tarot card is the Tower, which references sudden events that take you off guard. You may feel tested on many fronts, but you can pass any test that comes your way by leaning into your logic and on the height of Venus's expression, which is kindness and love.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords, reversed

When reversed, the Queen of Swords symbolizes mixed signals and some confusion as to what was said and why. Aries, you could feel tested in the area of communication on May 25.

Try to keep an open mind about relationship matters when you feel offended but want to resolve the conflict. Instead of assuming, seek clarity. Asking questions is an excellent way to check if you're reading another person's intentions correctly.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Lovers

On Monday, you have a very important choice to make regarding a key relationship, Taurus. The Lovers tarot card has you working on a particular decision that you know is long overdue.

Rather than rush into something, you usually like to wait. But everything in life has deadlines, even if they're unspoken. Today's message from The Lovers is to align with your values and with what resonates most with your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Swords, reversed

You don't have to take action on Monday, Gemini, but chances are you'll want to. The Six of Swords, reversed tarot card, highlights a desire for change, but you're holding off for a reason or two.

This is the time to stop putting off what you need to do. You can remind yourself how much you love change, and that acting as if you're afraid isn't something you would do authentically.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Wands

Cancer, when the Moon enters Libra on May 25, your attention turns toward what's familiar in your life. You love the comfort that security brings, and you protect it with all you've got.

The Seven of Wands is about taking a stand, and in your case, you are looking at what you believe to be right. If you like how a situation or relationship works, you might not want it to change. You could prefer that things stay the same. Hey, if it isn't broken, why fix it!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Temperance, reversed

On Monday, you're looking ahead and thinking the status quo isn't what you want to keep. The Temperance tarot card is about moderation and keeping yourself from going overboard.

However, you feel like you deserve a little decadent experience that is out of the ordinary. For you, dabbling in more than what you typically do is fun and something to talk about later. Carpe diem, Leo!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

Today you're taking a step back and evaluating everything. You don't want to be that person who assumes and later finds out you were wrong. No way, not you, Virgo.

You like to be the one who honors yourself and your reputation. The King of Cups tarot card for May 25 is a reminder that being the one who controls your feelings puts you in the power seat.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles, reversed

On Monday, May 25, the Two of Pentacles, reversed, foretells incredible stress creeping up in your life. You know exactly what a Libra is to do when life feels off-balance. You stop, and you don't add fuel to a fire. You wait for it to settle down.

Yet, you don't let things that could get under your skin bother you. Instead, you remain level-headed and in control of your reactions. Balance, for you, is not just what you want, but it's what you do.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups, reversed

The Seven of Cups tarot card is about mental clarity and knowing precisely what you feel in the moment. You aren't going to be that person who walks around wishing that they had this or that. Instead, you're the initiator of change in your life.

Pretending that a fairy is going to bring you what you desire only keeps you stuck. On May 25, you're going out into the world to claim what you know is meant to be yours.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Death, reversed

The Death, reversed tarot card, is about an ending being put on hold indefinitely or, at the very least, the near future. On Monday, you're given this very special gift of time you weren't expecting.

A cancellation or someone's unavailability puts control back in your hands. The next question becomes what to do with what you have and how to make the most of your opportunity.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man

You've learned something others often miss. You get more when you let go and surrender to the process. On Monday, you ditch the idea that you have a right to a result. Instead, you see expectations for what they are.

You don't want someone to feel like they have to do anything other than be themselves, and Capricorn, all you ask for is to be allowed to do the same.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Empress, reversed

The Empress, when reversed, is a reminder that unconditional love is always preferable to relationships that are merely transactions. On Monday, you set a boundary for your heart.

You won't allow anyone to think you can be bought with stuff or by doing certain things. Instead, you're looking for an authentic connection, and instead of pretending all is OK when it's not, you're speaking up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands, reversed

You want to grow and become the person you know you can be. The problem is that even in situations where you mean well, your ego can get in the way.

Hurt feelings and sensing that you're misunderstood are warning signs of the King of Wands, reversed tarot card. On Monday, don't be afraid to confront your fears and admit when you're in the wrong. Humility is always more tasty when you are the one serving it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.